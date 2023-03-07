Tom Sandoval Dressed Up as Raquel Leviss for Halloween amid Their Affair: See the Photos

Tom Sandoval wore a cheeky Raquel Leviss costume for Halloween last year and interestingly, photos and video of the event are still highlighted on Leviss' Instagram.

Fans were shocked when news broke on Friday that Sandoval and longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix split after he allegedly cheated with Vanderpump Rules co-star Leviss.

According to the timeline a source shared with PEOPLE, Sandoval and Leviss were in the midst of their affair at Halloween.

In the videos posted to Leviss' Halloween Instagram highlight reel, Sandoval is dressed as her, wearing a wig, black sweatshirt with "TomTom" and a lightning bolt on the front, sunglasses, and a short tan leather skirt. He's mimicking her in most of the videos and in one photo, Leviss does a side-by-side comparison of Sandoval in his costume and herself with the question, "who wore it better?"

Leviss is also in several of the videos, wearing a light pink negligee with matching light pink heels. Madix also makes an appearance in one of the videos and is wearing a black dress with black thigh-high sparkling boots and a white hockey mask.

On Monday, fans were also wondering if there's yet another layer to the cheating scandal.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Raquel Leviss/Instagram

Eagle-eyed fans on Reddit noticed that the pair have been separately spotted over the past six months, each wearing a lightning bolt necklace. A thread with over 100 comments, titled Both Raquel and Tom wearing a lightning bolt necklace…. Coincidence or Hinting??, finds fans discussing if the necklace might have deeper meaning.

While Sandoval, 39, wears his almost daily, it appears Leviss, 28, wore hers more sporadically. She was spotted wearing it at October's BravoCon, which Madix also attended.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Neither Sandoval nor Leviss has acknowledged whether or not there is any meaning to their necklaces.

On Saturday, the musician, reality star and restaurateur shared a statement on Instagram about the split, asking fans to direct their anger away from his loved ones, including cast mate and business partner Tom Schwartz.

"Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation…," Sandoval wrote, noting that Schwartz "specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions."

RELATED VIDEO: 'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Split as Cameras Pick Back Up for Bravo Show

"This was a very personal thing," Sandoval stated.

PEOPLE reported on Friday that Sandoval and Madix, 37, had split after nine years together. Their relationship fell apart, sources said, on Wednesday night when Madix — while supporting her then-boyfriend's band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras, at a performance in Los Angeles — saw inappropriate messages between Leviss and Sandoval on his phone.

The secret romance caught Madix by surprise. "This has been going on for upwards of 6 months — all the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed," one source told PEOPLE. "She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn't even scratch the surface of how she feels."