Tom Holland Skips Pants for Virtual Interviews Once Again, and Jokes About Lack of Leg Hair

Tom Holland is getting comfortable with Zoom interviews.

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old actor showed off the hilarious (and relatable) pants-free look he's adopted for virtual interviews while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"You posted this photo recently of your virtual press look," Jimmy Fallon said to Holland at the beginning of their interview, before pulling up a screenshot of the young star's Instagram Story earlier this month where he gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at his at-home "fashion."

"It made me laugh," Fallon, 46, added. "It's only the waist up. I thought that was rad."

The late-night host then pulled up a tweet from director Joe Russo, who Holland is working with for his upcoming film, Cherry. In the Feb. 10 tweet, Russo mocks Holland's pantless look during his own virtual interview, writing "Thanks for the fashion tip!"

"The thing that kills me is Joe's actually got nicer legs than I do," Holland said, prompting Fallon to ask him if he thinks Russo shaves his legs.

"I don't know what he does. I don't have to shave my legs because I'm a prepubescent teenager," the Spider-Man: Homecoming star joked.

Holland then gave Fallon and viewers a "little glance" at his legs, standing up from his chair to show his lower half.

Image zoom Credit: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Fallon noted that it's "interesting" that Holland won't wear pants for his virtual press appearances but still puts on socks.

"Yeah, 'cause it's cold," the British actor said. "Because I've got to wear this suit jacket, and the suit jacket's too hot. [So] I have my legs out because it's nice and freeing but then my toes get cold. So I wear socks."

Holland is currently in Atlanta, Georgia, shooting Spider-Man 3, which is scheduled to premiere in December. Speaking to Fallon about the film, he confirmed that his younger brother, Harry, would be making a cameo.

"In Cherry, he [also] has a small cameo in Cherry, and he plays a character called 'The Shaky Kid' and he's a drug dealer," Holland explained. "So we kind of had this idea that in every film I would be in, that Harry would reprise his role as 'The Shaky Kid.' So he is back again, in his own sort of weird MCU cameo, as the ecstasy-dealing shaky kid."

Holland then went on to describe the scene where fans will get to see the brother duo side-by-side in the Marvel movie.