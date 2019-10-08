Tom Holland Just Debuted a Buzz Cut That Left Twitter in Tears: See Fan Reactions

Image zoom Columbia Pictures

Another one bites the dust.

Just when you thought you were recovering from Timothée Chalamet’s bowl cut, another one of the Internet’s boyfriends has a new hairstyle — and fans have thoughts.

In a video message captured by a few sharp-eyed social media users and posted to Twitter, Tom Holland (whose luscious brown locks appeared in both of his Spider-man films) debuted a game-changing buzz cut.

“TOM HOLLAND IS HAIRLESS NOOOOOO,” one Twitter user proclaimed.

TOM HOLLAND IS HAIRLESS NOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/BqSZtqci2f — ً (@mcuharrier) October 7, 2019

“WE ARE GATHERED HERE TODAY IN MEMORY OF TOM HOLLAND’S PRINCE CHARMING HAIR. GONE BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN REST IN PEACE,” another fan wrote, alongside a picture of the 23-year-old heartthrob.

WE ARE GATHERED HERE TODAY IN MEMORY OF TOM HOLLAND’S PRINCE CHARMING HAIR. GONE BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN REST IN PEACE 😭 pic.twitter.com/ITQEmbRmI7 — hali | crier’s war spoilers (@dreamjosten) October 8, 2019

Some Twitter users noticed that the Marvel actor now resembles one celebrity who notoriously rocks the buzz cut: Eminem.

Along with a side-by-side photo of Holland and the rapper, one user wrote, “Guys I swear Tom Holland looks like Eminem now.”

Guys I swear Tom Holland looks like Eminem now pic.twitter.com/sd7dThghld — sarah (@sarahr5_) October 8, 2019

And although the Spider-man star is far from bald, that didn’t stop fans from comparing his new look to that of Caillou, a children’s cartoon character and the frequent subject of Internet memes.

tom holland shaved his head and now he looks like caillou pic.twitter.com/Hl62UJ0JIB — madison (@madisonripIey) October 8, 2019

the whole tl grieving over tom holland’s bald head pic.twitter.com/foc6CrmYSA — kayley (@wolfhrdfilms) October 8, 2019

in loving memory of tom hollands hair. you will be missed, dear friend. pic.twitter.com/btEzyE2J8o — lily is proud of zendaya (@codyfernn) October 8, 2019

So, why the dramatic chop? Holland is currently filming Cherry, which “parallels the true life story of the author, a former Army medic who returned from Iraq with extreme undiagnosed PTSD, fell into opioid addiction and began robbing banks,” Variety revealed exclusively in March.

Here’s hoping he’ll revert to his old look when it wraps!

Holland’s unveiled his new looks just days after Sony Pictures announced a third Spider-Man film will be produced by Disney’s Marvel Studios. The movie is set to hit theaters in 2021, with Marvel president Kevin Feige once again stepping in as producer.

Image zoom Rich Fury/Getty Images

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige said in a statement. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Image zoom Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Holland stopped by PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly’s studio backstage at Disney’s D23 in August, where he reminisced about his time working with Marvel.

“Basically, we’ve made five great movies,” Holland told EW. “It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun, however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”