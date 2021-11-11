The congratulatory message comes as speculation on whether the two are dating continues to grow

Tom Holland Gushes Over 'Incredible' Zendaya with Sweet Message About Her CFDA Fashion Icon Award

Tom Holland did not waste any time congratulating his good friend Zendaya on her big win Wednesday night!

During the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards, Zendaya, 25, was presented with the Fashion Icon Award at The Grill restaurant in New York City making her the youngest person to be awarded the honor.

"Naaa stop it 😍. An incredible achievement for the most incredible person. Congrats @zendaya and @luxurylaw you guys deserve every bit of this," Holland, 25, wrote in a gushy Instagram post Thursday.

Zendaya proved she's every bit a sartorial star, turning heads at the event in a show-stopping Vera Wang Haute couture two-piece featuring a bandeau bra top and matching floor-length skirt with a "bubble waist."

To complete the look, the actress got decked out in more than 60 carats of Bulgari diamonds including a sparkling tennis necklace, a statement bracelet and layered rings.

2021 CFDA Fashion Awards Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The congratulatory message from Holland comes as speculation on whether the two are dating continues to grow.

The pair were linked in early July when they were seen sharing a steamy smooch inside a car.

The Euphoria star couldn't help but say sweet things about her rumored boyfriend during an October interview with InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown for the magazine's annual Best Dressed issue and podcast.

"There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate," Zendaya said of Holland when asked about her Spider-Man costar.

She then went on to share why she thinks highly of Holland as an actor, telling Brown: "In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It's a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go."

The admiration the two have shown each other traces back to their first Marvel film together, Spider-Man: Homecoming.