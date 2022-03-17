The couple met and starred together in the play Betrayal on Broadway in 2019

Get a Closer Look at Zawe Ashton's Gorgeous Engagement Ring from Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are getting married — and she has the beautiful bling to prove it!

The couple sparked engagement speculation over the weekend after Ashton, 37, appeared at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) wearing a gorgeous ring on her left hand.

Now, PEOPLE confirms that the couple — whose relationship began after they starred in the 2019 play Betrayal together — are engaged.

Ashton has been wearing the stunning ring, which features a large oval center stone surrounded by a halo of smaller stones, since late last year.

She wore the vintage-looking design while attending the first gala performance of Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club in London in December 2021, and also to the British Fashion Awards in November.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty

On the BAFTA Awards red carpet, the couple dressed to impress in a black tuxedo with a velvet jacket on Hiddleston, and a gorgeous pink caped Emilia Wickstead gown on Ashton.

British TV personality AJ Odudu shared a photo with the couple on Instagram from the BAFTAs post-show dinner. In the selfie, Ashton's gorgeous ring is on full display.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Credit: AJ Odudu/Instagram

Hiddleston and Ashton made their first red-carpet appearance as a couple back in September 2021, during the 74th Tony Awards. The Loki actor hit the annual ceremony with Ashton by his side, seemingly confirming the romance.

During that event, Hiddleston wore a navy blue suit and bowtie, while Ashton wore a red tulle Carolina Herrera gown.

The pair previously starred together in the revival of Harold Pinter's play Betrayal in 2019.

There, they played a married couple named Robert and Emma opposite Daredevil's Charlie Cox, whose character Jerry has an affair with Emma.

Hiddleston is known for playing anti-hero Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Ashton is joining the Avengers world with a part in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, in theaters February 2023.

"Everyone is entitled to a private life," Hiddleston, who previously dated Taylor Swift, said about why he doesn't discuss romantic relationships during a 2017 interview with The Telegraph.