Tom Hanks Shows Off 'Horrible' Bald Look for Upcoming Elvis Presley Biopic: 'Look at That Thing'

Tom Hanks is sporting a new look.

While appearing virtually on The Graham Norton Show on Tuesday, the 64-year-old actor spoke with host Graham Norton about his latest film role and how he's not too happy about the look he has to have for the part.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Detailing that he is starring in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming movie about Elvis Presley, which stars Austin Butler as the music icon and Hanks as Elvis' manager, Hanks then showed the Irish talk show host the "horrible haircut" he received for his portrayal.

"Here, let me show you the horrible haircut I have to have in order to portray Colonel Tom Parker. Check out this horrible — can you see that?" Hanks proclaimed while speaking via video from Australia. "Look at that thing!"

After the brief shot of Hanks' new look appeared onscreen — and caused the studio audience to gasp — the actor then joked around and apologized to viewers at home. "I just scared the children," he said. "I want to apologize for showing that."

Image zoom Tom Hanks | Credit: The Graham Norton Show/Youtube

Hanks' appearance on the British talk show didn't mark his first time sporting a shorter hairdo, as the Oscar award-winning actor donned the look during his opening monologue for Saturday Night Live's first at-home episode back in April.

At the time, Hanks' hair had been growing back after he had shaved it and he quipped, "It does save time in the shower, so maybe we should all do it," during the monologue.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During his time on The Graham Norton Show, Hanks also joked that his haircut makes him slightly resemble someone else. "What I really want to do is just have a little tuft of hair right here and then a big, big beard, and then everybody would think I'm Graham Norton!" the actor said.

Norton, 57, laughed and shared that Hanks could play him in a potential biopic. The actor replied, "Evidently, that's my gig now, so I only play real people in show business."

RELATED VIDEO: Rita Wilson on Her & Tom Hanks' COVID Symptoms: 'You Didn't Know Your Body Could Ache Like That'

The couple eventually traveled back to the United States later that month after they had recovered, and Hanks returned to Australia in September to resume production on the film.

Recently, the Forrest Gump star also appeared on an episode of Today earlier this month, where he revealed that he and Wilson, 64, are looking forward to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, but will be waiting for their turn to do so.

"We'll be getting it long after everybody who truly needs to get it," Hanks told host Savannah Guthrie, before he reflected on his time with the virus and said it was "a tough 10 days."