Tom Ford Says 'It's Been Hard' After Death of Husband: 'I Keep Thinking ... I Have to Call Richard'

Tom Ford is opening up about life without his husband, Richard Buckley.

Buckley, a renowned fashion editor and journalist, "died of natural causes after a long illness" in September, according to a statement from Ford's representatives. He was 72.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Now, Ford, 60, is sharing how he has adjusted to life without Buckley. "It's been hard after 35 years, very hard," he told WSJ. "I keep thinking, 'Oh, God, I have to call Richard,' or I need to send him a note about this. And he's not here."

During the interview, Ford also spoke about how he has adopted a new morning routine with their 9-year-old son, Jack.

"Until recently, I had Richard to help me out in the mornings. It's been a little bit of a struggle the last month because he would normally get [Jack's] breakfast on school days while I was getting dressed," he explained. "I've gotten pretty good at it."

The Nocturnal Animals director continued, "But it's a challenge to get him up, dressed, get his lunch made, get his lunch packed, get his breakfast done, get all my things done, and then I drive him to school at 7:45. But it also means I'm at my office by 8:10, so I get a good start to the day."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In 2016, Ford "vividly" recalled meeting Buckley at a fashion show in 1986 during an appearance on PEOPLE's The Jess Cagle Interview, revealing, "Our eyes locked and within a month we were living together," he said. "We have been together ever since."

The two were on an elevator and Ford said he instantly knew Buckley was "the one."

"By the time that elevator landed on the ground floor I thought, 'You're the one.' That's it. Click. Sold," he said. "It was literally love at first sight."

RELATED VIDEO: Richard Buckley, Fashion Editor and Husband to Tom Ford, Dead at 72

"If the person you're with is someone you respect, who you believe has a great heart and a great soul, as good a heart and soul that you will ever find, don't ever leave them," Ford added, "because you won't find anyone better."