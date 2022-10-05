Tom Daley's New Role with Rimmel London Lets Him 'Challenge What Society Says Men Can and Can't Do'

Tom Daley is all about breaking down gender norms and challenging societal expectations.

The Olympic gold medalist, 28, is Rimmel London's first ever male global ambassador, and he tells PEOPLE exclusively that he hopes his new partnership with the iconic makeup brand will allow him to "challenge what society says men can and can't do."

"Growing up, there was never really any talk or anything about men being able to wear makeup," he says. "So I think it's really amazing to see how [this Rimmel London partnership is] pushing the gender stereotypes and the gender norms."

Noting how the brand is "incredibly inclusive and is pushing the boundaries of being able to include everyone," Daley points out, though, that Rimmel London isn't "trying to create products for men," but is instead "trying to bring everyone into the same product category."

"People will use makeup in so many different ways, whether it's self-expression or just being able to feel more confident and have that extra layer of confidence," he says. "There are so many different angles that people can use it for... Makeup doesn't mean that you have to have a full face. Makeup can just give that little bit of subtlety, to just give you that little bit of extra something to make you feel like you are ready to take on the day."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Benedikt Frank

Daley first began using makeup when he would go to photoshoots or appear on television. "You would go and have stuff done in the chair before you went on or whatever," he says.

But, his first "proper experience" utilizing makeup, he notes, was when he appeared in a YouTube video alongside drag queens Willam and Trixie Mattel dressed as Kermit the Frog.

"Willam was becoming Miss Piggy, and I became Kermit," Daley explains. "So it wasn't technically makeup, makeup in that sense, but it was the first time that I was ever painted by a drag queen, I guess."

After that experience, Daley said it allowed him to be able to use makeup "on a more day-to-day basis," though he still found it to be "a learning curve, because growing up it was always like, men can't do that, men shouldn't wear makeup, whatever it may be."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Benedikt Frank

Looking ahead, Daley says that men should be more open to the idea of wearing makeup, telling PEOPLE, "There are so many different ways that you can use it."

"Lots of people have this feeling that if they're going to put makeup on their face, it's going to be a new canvas, and that's not the case, especially if you're just starting out with makeup," he continues.

Detailing that he will "conceal little things, little insecurities, little pimples that might come up" with makeup, Daley says it's fine to "just start off with little things like that."

"If something comes up and I'm going to a meeting, I just put a little bit of concealer on, and then maybe put a little bit of moisturizer over the top of it," he adds. "It's just those little subtleties that can give you that little bit of extra confidence."

RELATED VIDEO: Woman Applies Makeup without Using Her Hands

For Daley, he counts many people among his makeup influences — including past Rimmel London global ambassadors — but one special person stands out in his mind above the rest.

"My mom is someone that I always remember growing up," he says. "For me, she's such a natural beauty, and I love the fact that she likes to make herself feel good occasionally and wants to dress up and do her makeup, and then occasionally she just wants to keep things really simple."

"And I think that's something that I aspire to do," Daley continues. "I like to be able to have something that's simple and attainable, and something that you can do regularly and have that routine ingrained in your head."

Daley also touts the importance of general self-care as well, telling PEOPLE that it goes beyond "the beauty side of it."

"I also think exercise is important, [as well as] mindfulness and meditation," he adds. "For me, knitting is a big part of my mental welfare. ... I think that's something that I consider to be part of my wellbeing as well."