Tom Daley Launches Line of Knit Kits After His Viral Knitting Moments at Tokyo Olympics

Just in time for Small Business Saturday, Tom Daley has launched a line of knit kits for a wide range of projects, including hats, cardigans, blankets, Christmas stockings, and even a stuffed flamingo

Great Britain's Tom Daley knits in the stands during the Women's 3m Springboard Final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on the ninth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Sunday August 1, 2021.

Tom Daley is taking his knitting hobby to the next level, just in time for Small Business Saturday.

The Olympic diving gold medalist, 27, has launched a line of knit kits through his website Made With Love By Tom Daley, after he and his knitting needles went viral at the Tokyo Olympics in August.

"It's time to fall in love with knitting," Daley captioned a post on Thursday, celebrating the launch. "I'm so happy to share Made With Love with you all!"

He modeled some knitwear in a campaign for the collection, while musing about his love of kitting in a behind-the-scenes video. "As a lot of you know by now, I am completely knitting-obsessed," Daley said in the clip.

"From calming the minds to a new hobby, there's something in knitting for everyone," he continued. "And I've created these kits to help encourage people to pick up knitting, pick up your needles, learn the basics, have fun and fall in love with it, all at the same time. Whether you're making things for yourself or gifts for other people, just come and thread the love with me."

The kits range from £30 to £125 (about $40 to $166), and the collection features yarn, needles, and patterns for a variety of projects, including hats, scarves, cardigans, blankets, Christmas stockings, and even a stuffed flamingo named Elvis.

After winning gold in the men's 10m platform in Japan this summer, Daley left fans intrigued when he was spotted knitting in the stands at another event, where he was supporting his teammates.

"The one thing that has kept me sane throughout this whole process is my love for knitting and crochet and all things stitching," he said in a video posted to the Tokyo Olympics' official Twitter page.