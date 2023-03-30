Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Reveals Dark Brown Hair Transformation: 'So Much Joy'

Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise is feeling happy with her new hairstyle.

The 30-year-old daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise revealed her latest beauty move on social media.

In a rare selfie shared to her Instagram Story Wednesday, Bella shows off her new dark brunette shoulder-length shag haircut and bangs.

The star visited stylist Jennifer Ball, co-owner of Laundry for Hair, who from the looks of her social media profile, specializes in the edgy, shag style.

Bella accessorized her new mane with a black beret, berry-hued lipstick and a white lace top. "Hair is giving me so much joy still. Thank you," she captioned the snapshot tagging her hair pro.

Bella Kidman Cruise/instagram

This wouldn't be the first time Bella has turned up the volume regarding her hairstyles.

Last September, she posted a rare selfie that gave fans a look at her hair at the time. It appears that Bella decided to take her layers darker after sporting an auburn shade and a slightly more close-cropped 'do.

She paired her rock 'n roll shag with a The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou graphic tee shirt, a red beanie and a bandana tied around her neck. Her jewelry of choice was a dainty gold septum ring.

The post was simply captioned with a cowboy hat-wearing smiley face emoji.

Bella Kidman Cruise/Instagram

Bella, who works as an artist and designer according to her website, doesn't often share photos of herself online and keeps a low-key public presence.

In 2015 PEOPLE confirmed that she married her then-boyfriend Max Parker during an intimate ceremony at the Dorchester Hotel in London that September.