Tom Brady Wishes Gisele Bündchen a Happy 38th Birthday in Sexy Instagram Post

Sealed with a smooch! Tom Brady sent wife Gisele Bündchen a sweet birthday message on Instagram in one of their sexiest snaps yet.

Brady is never one to shy away from showing his love to his supermodel wife on social media (remember his “I Heart Gisele” T-shirt?) but for her 38th birthday, he shared their steamiest photo to date, kissing one another on the beach.

Tom Brady Instagram

Bündchen is pictured wearing a white bandeau top with leaf-print bikini bottoms, while Brady is wearing bright red swim trunks as they embrace one another for a sweet pic.

“Happy Birthday! What a great year it has been! We love you so much! Let me count the ways,” he captioned the photo.

Tom Brady/Instagram

But Brady didn’t stop there, he also posted a sexy snap of Bündchen on his Instagram story, where the supermodel showed off her black string bikini in a sultry pose on the beach. “It’s your birthday,” he wrote in cursive font, adding heart emoji to his photo.

The couple tied the knot in 2009 in a private, top-secret ceremony in Santa Monica and have two children together, 8-year-old son Benjamin Rein and 5-year-old daughter Vivian Lake.

Bündchen hasn’t posted any photos from her birthday celebrations thus far, but she did share the first glimpse of her book cover on Thursday.

Bündchen is currently working on a new book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, that will encompass all the life lessons she’s learned over her past 38 years, and will span her childhood, modeling career and family life. “I’m happy I get to share with you my journey through many of the ups and downs that made me who I am today,” she wrote when she announced the news of her book in March.

“My intention in writing this book is to share how I overcame certain challenges in my life in hopes that it could help others who may be going thru similar experiences,” she wrote on Thursday.

You can pick up a copy of her book on October 2 or pre-order the $27 hardcover now.