Tom Brady Wishes Wife Gisele Bündchen a Happy 41st Birthday: 'Hard to Imagine Loving You More'

Tom Brady is wishing wife Gisele Bündchen a happy birthday with a loving shoutout on social media.

Amid a trip to the White House with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates on Tuesday, Brady shared a photo of Bündchen and their 8-year-old daughter Vivian on Instagram.

Alongside the picture, Brady penned a heartfelt message to the supermodel, posted in its caption.

"Happy Birthday 😍😍! This has been an incredible year and it's hard to imagine loving you more today than I did a year ago, but I do!" Brady, 43, wrote in the caption. "You love our family the way nobody else can and we all celebrate you on this day! Te amo Tanto meu amor da minha vida! ❤️❤️ @gisele."

On his Instagram Story, Brady also shared a black-and-white photo of Bundchen, writing, "I love this birthday girl." In another slide, he shared a photo of the couple sharing a smooch on the lips.

"Happy birthday meu amor ❤️❤️," he wrote.

For Bundchen's birthday last year, the seven-time Super Bowl champion shared a photo of the supermodel with Vivian and their 11-year-old son Benjamin. He shared some lyrics from Stevie Wonder's "You Are The Sunshine of My Life" in the caption to express his emotions on his wife's milestone day: " 'You are the sunshine of my life That's why I'll always be around You are the apple of my eye Forever you'll stay in my heart'❤️❤️"

Brady and Bündchen tied the knot in 2009, and celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary back in February. They have two children together, Vivian and Benjamin, while Brady shares 13-year-old son John "Jack" Edward with ex Bridget Moynahan.

In April, the NFL star opened up about his relationship in an interview with Michael Strahan for Good Morning America.

"She's the one that, you know, supports the family and, at the end of the day, makes a lot of sacrifices," he said at the time, of his wife. "She brings out the best version of me."

While Bündchen hadn't posted anything about her birthday on social media by Tuesday afternoon, it appears that she spent the days leading up to her birthday with some self reflection.