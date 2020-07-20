"My heart is so full! I am looking forward to this new chapter of my life, where I get to use the tools I’ve acquired these past 40 years in service of helping make this world a better place. Life is truly the biggest gift!!!" Gisele Bündchen said on her milestone birthday

Tom Brady Shares Sweet Tribute to Gisele on Her 40th Birthday: 'You Are the Sunshine of My Life'

Happy birthday, Gisele Bündchen!

The supermodel turned 40 on Monday, and husband Tom Brady posted a sweet family photo on Instagram alongside lyrics to Stevie Wonder's “You Are The Sunshine of My Life” in honor of her big day.

“Happy 40th Birthday @gisele “You are the sunshine of my life That's why I'll always be around You are the apple of my eye Forever you'll stay in my heart”❤️❤️,” the NFL player, 42, captioned a photo of Bündchen embracing their two children, son Benjamin, 10, and daughter Vivian Lake, 7.

“Thank you my love. Te amo tanto❤️” the Brazilian beauty said in the comment section.

Bunchen also posted a series of photos with her twin sister Patricia in honor of their milestone birthday: “Today Pati and I get to celebrate four decades of being alive on this amazing planet! How lucky I was to be born with my twin and best friend!” she said in the caption.

“I am so grateful for all the people who have been a part of my journey. My husband, my family (especially my loving children!), my friends and so many others who I never got to meet but who have supported me through all these years,” the supermodel wrote. “I’m grateful for every experience that has helped shape who I am today.

She continued, “My heart is so full! I am looking forward to this new chapter of my life, where I get to use the tools I’ve acquired these past 40 years in service of helping make this world a better place. Life is truly the biggest gift!!!❤️”

Friend and fellow supermodel Karlie Kloss commented, "Happy happy birthday ♥️✨" While Brady added, "Bundchen Power 💯💯💯❤️❤️❤️"

Over the weekend, Bündchen shared her vision for celebrating her upcoming 40th birthday, which includes planting 40,000 trees in the Amazon rainforest.

"As some of you know, my birthday is coming up on July 20th. And it's not just any birthday! I can't believe I am turning 40!" the mother of two shared on Instagram. "I feel like a whole new chapter of my life is starting, and I wanted to celebrate it in a meaningful way, so I decided to plant 40,000 trees."

In her inspiring post, Bündchen included several photos of herself and her family planting trees from both past and present projects.

The supermodel and longtime environmental activist also explained that she has been "planting trees for different projects for years" and believes it is "the best way [she] knows to give back to Mother Earth."

Bündchen originally planned to celebrate her milestone birthday planting trees with her family in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, however, the coronavirus pandemic uprooted their trip, she said.