Tom Brady's Kentucky Derby Outfit Goes Viral for Looking Similar to Roger Rabbit Villain

Tom Brady's latest fashion choice has gone viral.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 43, attended the 2021 Kentucky Derby in Louisville on Saturday, where he dressed to the nines in a fancy navy suit and tie, a black hat and black sunglasses. (See it here.)

But Brady's outfit — particularly the inclusion of his large hat — became a hot topic on social media as many users drew comparisons of his look to Judge Doom, the sinister villain played by Christopher Lloyd in the 1998 Disney flick Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

"Tom Brady is dressed like he's going to kill Roger Rabbit and the rest of Toontown," CNN reporter Frank Pallotta wrote on Twitter.

"DOES ANYONE KNOW IF ROGER RABBIT IS SAFE," a second Twitter user jokingly wrote of Brady's outfit.

Another fan said on Twitter, "Tom Brady at the Kentucky Derby looking like he just framed Roger Rabbit and is about to open the Ark of the Covenant."

"I didn't have Brady revealing he's Judge Doom on my Pandemic Bingo Card," a different fan joked.

Jockey John Velazquez and Medina Spirit won the 147th annual run, defeating 19 other horses to secure the win, including the favorite Essential Quality.