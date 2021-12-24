Tom Brady Invents New Signature Color, Brady Blue, for His Apparel Line

Tom Brady's new clothing line is on the way with its very own signature color.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback just unveiled his new partnership with the Pantone Color Institute to create a color, Brady Blue, for his clothing line.

Brady Blue is "bold, exuding strength and confidence, imbued with an inner intensity, emblematic of his self-determination and commitment to precision," according to Pantone.

The NFL star shared a tweet from his namesake brand Thursday, introducing the color to "inspire fearlessness, resilience, and confidence towards achieving peak performance."

His fashion line, BRADY — which was co-founded by Jens Grede — will feature men's training and activewear, available to the public on Jan. 12.

"Working with best-in-class talent is part of the foundation of BRADY and therefore, we are delighted to be collaborating with Pantone Color Institute to bring BRADY BLUE to life," said Dao-Yi Chow, BRADY creative director, in a statement. "With their innovative color expertise, we are able to create a bold and instantly recognizable color that represents the ethos of the BRADY brand."

The apparel line is just one step into the future Brady is taking as many speculate the approach of the end of his NFL career. "I feel like I'm living two lives," the seven-time Super Bowl champ said in the cover interview for WSJ. Magazine's Men's Fall Fashion Issue. "My football life and then my post-football life."

Tom Brady and Gisele Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen | Credit: George Pimentel/Getty

For this fashion foray, he luckily had a style expert to tap right at home: his model wife of 12 years, Gisele Bündchen.

But Bündchen told the outlet that it's Brady that's actually the clothes horse: "He loves clothes way more than I do," she said to WSJ. Magazine. "He has great taste and understands and really cares about what people want, what can help them feel good. That's what fashion is about."