Tom Brady Wears 'I Heart Gisele' T-Shirt for Brazilian Holiday 'Lovers' Day'

Tom Brady is never shy about showing his love of his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen on Instagram, but this time, he took his adoration to another level.

To celebrate the Brazilian holiday Dia dos Namorados or “Lovers’ Day” (which is similar to Valentine’s Day), he wore a shirt that told the whole world who he loves today. He shared a pic of himself wearing a shirt that read “I Heart Gisele” and judging by Gisele’s face on the photo, she was pretty pleased about it.

RELATED: 8 Years, 8 Photos of Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Making Out on the Met Gala Red Carpet

Tom Brady/Instagram

Gisele Bündchen/Instagram

She shared a photo of her hubby wearing his shirt on her Instagram story writing, “Te amo” pointing out that she specially loves him “to the moon and back.”

Can You Believe That Gisele Bundchen Was Told She Isn’t Right For a Magazine Cover?

Gisele’s latest post was a selfie with her man on the beach to commemorate the day, writing, “Feliz dia dos namorados” (which translates to “Happy Valentine’s Day”).

The couple recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in February and they celebrated by sharing some throwback wedding photos from their private family album.

Bündchen shared never-before-seen photos during their private, top-secret 2009 ceremony in Santa Monica kissing on the altar with her strapless lace Dolce & Gabbana gown and romantic lace-trim veil in full view.