Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Son Benjamin Crashes Their TikTok Couples Challenge
The super model shared her first-ever TikTok on Tuesday
Gisele Bündchen has joined TikTok!
The model's first-ever TikTok video was a rendition of the viral couples' challenge with husband Tom Brady. Other celeb duos like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have also taken part in the popular social media trend.
While the game usually just involves the opinions of the couple, Bündchen and Brady's included a guest appearance from their 10-year-old son, Benjamin.
While Bündchen, 39, and Brady, 42, answer questions like, "Who is more patient?" and "Who eats more?" by pointing to the person who best fits the description, an extra pair of hands can be seen behind the couple.
Fans learn in the video that Brady is "more spoiled" than his wife, who Benjamin also said is the better driver.
At the end of the video, when the final question — "Who is never wrong?" — is asked, Benjamin pops up behind his parents and points to himself.
In addition to Benjamin, Bündchen and Brady share daughter Vivian Lake, 7. Brady is also dad to 12-year-old John “Jack” Edward, whom he shares with actress Bridget Moynahan from a previous relationship.
Brady and his family have been living in Florida after the quarterback signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and are currently renting a mansion from pal Derek Jeter.
On Sunday, Bündchen showed off her hairstylist skills by giving Vivian an at-home haircut while Brady participated in The Match: Champions for Charity golf event — which ended up being the most-watched telecast of the sport in the history of cable television.
While Brady and his partner Phil Mickelson lost to Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods, the four athletes were able to raise $20 million for coronavirus (COVID-19) relief.
Brady stole the show during the tournament when he reached down to grab a golf ball and split his pants.
"Pants wanted in on social distancing I guess..." Brady joked on Twitter afterwards, later saying in an additional tweet, "Now...back to my day job."