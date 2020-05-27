Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Son Benjamin Crashes Their TikTok Couples Challenge

Gisele Bündchen has joined TikTok!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While the game usually just involves the opinions of the couple, Bündchen and Brady's included a guest appearance from their 10-year-old son, Benjamin.

While Bündchen, 39, and Brady, 42, answer questions like, "Who is more patient?" and "Who eats more?" by pointing to the person who best fits the description, an extra pair of hands can be seen behind the couple.

Fans learn in the video that Brady is "more spoiled" than his wife, who Benjamin also said is the better driver.

At the end of the video, when the final question — "Who is never wrong?" — is asked, Benjamin pops up behind his parents and points to himself.

Image zoom Tom Brady, Giselle Bundchen TikTok

In addition to Benjamin, Bündchen and Brady share daughter Vivian Lake, 7. Brady is also dad to 12-year-old John “Jack” Edward, whom he shares with actress Bridget Moynahan from a previous relationship.

Brady and his family have been living in Florida after the quarterback signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and are currently renting a mansion from pal Derek Jeter.

On Sunday, Bündchen showed off her hairstylist skills by giving Vivian an at-home haircut while Brady participated in The Match: Champions for Charity golf event — which ended up being the most-watched telecast of the sport in the history of cable television.

Image zoom Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Michael Stewart/FilmMagic