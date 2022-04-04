Tom Brady Launches 3 New Lenses for Christopher Cloos Collection and Details Personal Style Ethos

"Picking a different color lens on a different day — based on how sunny it is out there, or what you're wearing — can create something unique to what you're wearing," Tom Brady says

Aside from the seven Super Bowl rings he's won, Tom Brady is often spotted wearing another favorite accessory: his Christopher Cloos sunglasses.

The Danish brand and the recently un-retired Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback first partnered in the fall of 2020, the same year Brady made the move from New England to the coast of Florida.

Since then, they have launched several frames as part of the Cloos x Brady eyewear collection, including several which were inspired by Brady's favorite coastal destinations (such as the Cloos X Brady Hermosa frame, named after a beach in Costa Rica).

Today, the brand is introducing a new set of three colored lenses — red, yellow and blue — to complement its growing collection of sunglasses.

"They're all just very stylish," Brady tells PEOPLE of the launch. "I love the fact that you can create a different visual [style] with the lens."

"I notice with the things I'm choosing to wear, picking a different color lens on a different day — based on how sunny it is out there, or what you're wearing — can create something unique to what you're wearing," he adds.

The three colored lenses are available for every frame in the Cloos x Brady line.

While Brady has partnered with various companies over the span of his over two-decade career, he says one of the things that drew him to Cloos is the company's focus on eco-friendly and biodegradable products.

Christopher Cloos

"That's what we talked about in our first meeting," Brady recalls of speaking with Cloos founder Julius Langkilde. "They're great sunglasses, they have a great style, but they're also not doing harm to the planet, and we love that."

"I've been super involved from the beginning and it's important for me to incorporate all these elements that are really priorities for me, and things that I care about," he continues. "I don't wear them when I play football, but in every other aspect of my life I'm wearing them, especially when I'm down here in Tampa and I'm exposed to a lot of sun — much more sun than I was in the Northeast. They're a super important part of my day."

Below, Brady expanded on his partnership with Cloos and revealed some of his own personal style rules to PEOPLE.

PEOPLE: Have you learned anything new about business, design and style while working with Cloos?

Brady: It's a relatively small company that can be really nimble. It's hard when you're a big brand and you're kind of a Titanic in the marketplace. It's been really fun to work with Julius, to be able to shift our attention and focus to different frames, different lenses, to create something unique.

There's really great marketing that's been done around our different campaigns. We try to have a lot of fun, some humor built into the things that we're doing, but obviously, it's a great brand with a very unique, beautiful, elegant style that's got great designs and great frames.

You seem to embrace the fashionable side of yourself when you're not on the field. Do you have any personal style rules you set for yourself?

I think so. I would say I prefer style over fashion. Fashion, I feel is such in the moment and I think fashion has its moments and some people can really pull that stuff off. I've always felt like I wanted to wear things that I could kind of be in … If someone takes a picture of something, I could look back 15 years later and be like yeah, I understand why I was wearing that while I was rocking that suit or those sunglasses or that hat.

I could tell that it was a certain moment in time, but I think [the people who] are really style icons over a long period of time, they always look good no matter what they were wearing.

Who are some of your favorite sports-related style icons from the past?

I see a lot of golfers — Arnold Palmer had great style. Cary Grant had great style. Paul Newman had style. So many guys had great style. And I think today you see people really prioritizing that. And I think now the difference is every day is a style moment because of social media and everyone's got camera phones.

Everywhere you're at you feel like your socks should be matching your shoes. It's like you can't go outside and take your dog for a walk without feeling like someone's going to capture some pictures.

I think people are just trying to step their game up and always try to present themselves in the right way.

Christopher Cloos

I've read before that you tend to gravitate to more "minimalistic" things. Is that your taste?

Yeah. And I think it's probably more of a fashion statement to wear kind of this big bold frame or big bold sunglass style, but I think I've always chosen something that's pretty light on my face, because if I'm going to wear them for a period of time, I'm going to want something that's not too heavy, and I've felt like something that's timeless and more minimalistic, there's a lot of great detail, and I think Cloos has really nailed the craftsmanship.

They just make a great frame, and I think we've consulted over the last couple of years about what that looks like, and I think it's really exemplified in what we put out so far. The original frame, the Hermosa frame, and the Pacifica frame, they're all ones that I really liked, that I felt were something that was unique to the market.

You're approaching two years into your partnership with Cloos, how would you describe the reception so far?

I think they've been great. I mean, I think we've had a great reception in the market.

I know in the first meeting we talked about what our vision is for the brand and how we can create unique products for people that they're going to love and that they're going to be proud to wear and proud to rep. And I think we've done that over the course of the last couple of years.