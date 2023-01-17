Tom Brady Carries Louis Vuitton Bag from Campaign Starring Gisele Bündchen Ahead of Season-Ending Loss

Brady carried the designer bag into the stadium before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night

By Hedy Phillips
Published on January 17, 2023 06:39 PM
Tom Brady Carries Louis Vuitton Bag from Collection Modeled by Gisele Bundchen
Photo: Louis Vuitton

Tom Brady has a new accessory that certainly has people buzzing.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, whose team was knocked out of the NFL playoffs Monday night, headed into his home stadium in Florida before the game carrying the LVxYK Keepall 55 ($3,650) from the fashion house's newest collaboration with artist Yayoi Kusama.

The campaign for the line, which dropped at the beginning of this month, features a number of top models, including Bella Hadid and Christy Turlington. Most notably, though, the campaign features Gisele Bündchen, Brady's ex-wife, in her return to modeling following the couple's divorce.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> Carries Louis Vuitton Bag from Collection Modeled by Gisele Bundchen
Louis Vuitton

In the colorful campaign, Bündchen, 42, models with a few of the women's polka-dot bags while topless and wearing just jeans. The collaboration — the second between Louis Vuitton and Kusama — also includes a more muted men's line, which is where Brady's duffel can be found.

The former couple, who shares children Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, divorced in October following 13 years of marriage. Since then, they have focused on work and their children.

At the beginning of the year Brady, 45, appeared on his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! shortly after his team beat the Carolina Panthers. While speaking to co-host Jim Gray, the footballer said he and his teammates did their best to remain "professional" despite the personal events happening off the field, which in Brady's case, included his divorce.

Gisele Bundchen Louis Vuitton Yayoi Kusama collection
Louis Vuitton

"I think, you know, we all are going through stuff, you know, we're people, and we're all going through stuff, and obviously, we're all professionals, and we wanna show up to work and do our best. And when you're a professional, that's what professional means," he explained.

"You show up every day with the best possible attitude you can have," Brady continued. "You try to compartmentalize things and really focus on what your job is."

Bündchen has also been focusing on her job. Prior to starring in the new Louis Vuitton campaign, she traveled to her home country of Brazil to attend jewelry brand Vivara's 60th anniversary dinner in São Paulo.

Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen. BACKGRID

She wore a goddess-inspired look for the evening, including a long shimmery gold dress with a crisscross, peekaboo bodice. Wearing her hair in a half-up style, she finished the look with all gold accessories, including a stunning statement necklace, earrings, bracelet, heels and clutch.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady Calls Divorce from Gisele Bündchen 'Painful and Difficult'

Bündchen has also been spending time maintaining her fitness with the help of her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. The two have been seen together in Costa Rica a few times, most recently last week.

Bündchen and her children visited Provincia de Puntarenas, a province located on Costa Rica's coast, alongside Valente, the family's instructor, two weeks after her divorce from Brady was finalized. Valente works alongside his brothers, Pedro and Gui, at Valente Brothers, their Florida studio.

Though rumors flew that the two were an item, a source close to Bündchen vehemently shut them down.

"He and his two brothers are Gisele and the kids' martial arts teachers," the source told PEOPLE. "They are not dating."

