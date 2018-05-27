Tom Brady & Bella Hadid Are Twinning — and Throwing Footballs! — in Matching Outfits in Monte Carlo

White party!

Soaking in the festivities at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Monte Carlo, Monaco, Bella Hadid and Tom Brady wore matching all-white outfits at a party for luxury watch manufacturers Tag Heuer.

Brady, 40, looked clean and crisp in a knit white sweatshirt with a pair of matching white pants, which the NFL player accessorized with a pair of pristine white sneakers.

Proving she also got the dress code memo, the 21-year-old model wore a texturized white dress, which she paired with a chic pair of white heels.

They both appeared to wear matching white Tag Heuer watches.

Tom Brady and Bella Hadid Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

RELATED: Bella Hadid Says She’s Not the Party Girl Type: ‘I Can’t Wait to Just Sit On the Couch!’

The stars also spent some time together on Sunday ahead of the start of the day’s festivities, as they posed with the Red Bull Racing team.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Arnold Jerocki/News Pictures/WENN.com

Tom Brady and Bella Hadid Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Tom Brady and Bella Hadid Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Brady’s trip abroad comes nearly three weeks after the five-time Super Bowl winner appeared at the star-studded Met Gala alongside wife Gisele Bündchen.

Hadid also participated in fashion’s big night, which she followed up by walking the red carpet and enjoying glamorous nights out at the annual Cannes Film Festival in France.

But according to the star, she’s not as big of a party animal as one might imagine. “People think I’m such a party girl, but that’s a thing of the past. I can’t wait to just sit on the couch this weekend!” Hadid said in her June/July cover story for Harper’s Bazaar, in which she was interviewed by sister Gigi Hadid.

Bella Hadid REX/Shutterstock

“Now that our careers have gotten to the heights that they have and our job is to be around people all day and go to parties, the last thing I want to do on a Saturday night is go out,” she added, telling her sister she prefers to “play video games, watch movies, paint pottery — all the stupid shit we used to do back in our childhood before we became Gigi and Bella.”