Gisele Bündchen Says Tom Brady 'Loves Clothes Way More Than I Do' as He Launches Apparel Brand
"He has great taste," the model said about her husband of 12 years
Tom Brady has conquered the football field, created a wellness regimen and now he's taking over your closet.
In the cover interview for WSJ. Magazine's Men's Fall Fashion Issue, on newsstands Saturday, Brady, 44, announced that he's launching a fashion line called Brady in November. The brand, which will be a line of men's training and activewear, was co-founded by Jens Grede.
The line is just one step into the future Brady is taking as many speculate the approach of the end of his NFL career. "I feel like I'm living two lives," he said in the interview. "My football life and then my post-football life."
For this fashion foray, he luckily had a style expert to tap right at home: his model wife of 12 years, Gisele Bündchen.
"She's obviously got incredible taste," said Brady, who noted though, that the 41-year-old is "very much a hippie." He explained, "She'd just prefer to wear, like, a simple little dress in 80-degree weather and, you know, just chill out."
In fact, Bündchen said it's Brady that's actually the clothes horse: "He loves clothes way more than I do," she said to WSJ. Magazine. "He has great taste and understands and really cares about what people want, what can help them feel good. That's what fashion is about."
Bündchen — who shares two children with Brady, a father of three — is proud of her husband as he attempts to conquer this next frontier.
"Tom has accomplished so much in his career, and the world knows him for his love and devotion to the game of football," she said. "Now it's great having others also get to know him a bit more, as I do."
This weekend, Brady will return to Gillette Stadium for the first time since he left the New England Patriots to play as quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was with the Patriots for two decades, winning six Super Bowls. In his first season as a Buccaneer, he nabbed a seventh Super Bowl ring.