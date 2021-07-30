The athlete, who calls herself The Hulk, donned a mask emblazoned with the Joker's signature scary smile

Shot Putter Raven Saunders Wears The Joker-Inspired Mask at Tokyo Olympics: 'This Is My Way of Being Friendly'

Raven "The Hulk" Saunders just added some flair to her Olympic uniform.

The shot putter turned heads on Friday, competing in mirrored sunglasses and a ventilated protective face mask designed to look like The Joker's iconic ghoulish grin. Saunders further embodied the Batman villain by dying her buzz cut half green and half purple.

"One of my things is like, everyone during the shot put, and I don't know why, people are always smiling and talking. That's not really me," Saunders said of her look, according to the Washington Post. "This is my way of like, being friendly I guess?"

But after wearing the villain-themed accessory out and about, Saunders knows it's a bit jarring.

"I get looks. I get lots of looks," she said. "I don't know if people were intending it or thinking I was crazy, but I get lots of looks."

The two-time Olympian threw 19.22 meters, which earned her third place in the qualifying round ahead of Sunday's final.