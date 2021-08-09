Nastia Liukin Breaks Down Her Fabulous Outfits for the Tokyo Olympics — Including a Kobe Tribute

"I traveled with six suitcases. I was so lucky that my stylist Gabriela Tena, she actually flew to Dallas for about a week or two before I left for Tokyo. And we tried on every single look and we then paired every single look with shoes and accessories and everything," Liukin tells PEOPLE.

She continues, "And she is like a professional packer. Not really, but like she has this talent ... and so she organized every single look and then took photos of each. And so we have a shared iCloud album on our phones that's by look. So, an appearance or an event or an interview comes up and I can quickly go to the album and be like, 'Okay, what have I not worn?' "