Johnny Weir Responds After 'Masculinity' of His Outfit for Olympics Closing Ceremony Is Questioned

Former Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir said he "embraces the strength of the man and woman who raised me to be myself"

Johnny Weir is defending his style after a social media user criticized it for not fitting into their view of "biblical masculinity."

The 37-year-old two-time Olympic figure skater co-hosted NBC's broadcast of the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony Sunday alongside Tara Lipinski and broadcaster Terry Gannon. Weir documented his outfit for the big event on Instagram beforehand, which included a Frolov jacket, Lapointe pants and AGL boots.

"I never forget how lucky I am to live out my dreams with these two incredible people. Please join us at 8 eastern for our coverage of the Closing Ceremony on NBC! I hope you smile!" he captioned another photo posing alongside his fellow commentators.

One person on Twitter responded to Weir's tweet showing off his glam for the ceremony, they said, "Bring back the days when boys cared about growing up to be actual men. Biblical masculinity over woke fragility."

"The man I've grown into is a human that embraces the strength of the man & woman who raised me to be myself," Weir responded. "If you feel squashed by the boot of someone else's beliefs, remember you are free to live your life the way YOU believe. Also, religion isn't an excuse for hate."

When it came time to leave Japan Monday, Weir wrote on Instagram, "As an athlete, I want to thank Japan with my whole heart. For many, the Olympic Games are a once in a lifetime opportunity that is as fleeting as it is glorious. I was honored to be present here but more so, I am so thankful that the athletes had their opportunity to shine & make their dreams come true. Thank you Japan, for your bravery, your brilliance & for bringing our world an endless amount of hope."

Back in 2018, Weir opened up about why he never "came out" while he was professionally skating.

"I wear my sexuality the same as I wear my sex or my skin color," Weir said in a tweet at the time. "It is something that simply is and something I was born into. I never 'came out' in sport because I didn't imagine it as a great secret & it had nothing to do with my skating or my dreams."

Weir added that while he never saw his sexuality as something that he needed to address publicly, he is "forever indebted" to "the warriors who came before" him.