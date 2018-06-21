A Virginia Man Just Won $10,000 for Designing a Wedding Gown Out of Just Toilet Paper

Sorry Meghan Markle. There is a new wedding dress everyone is talking about. A Virginia-based designer just won $10,000 for designing a wedding dress that he made out of toilet paper.

On Thursday in N.Y.C., Ronaldo Cruz entered — and won — the 14th Annual Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest presented by Cheap Chic Weddings and Quilted Northern. After submitting his design along with 1,554 other contestants, Cruz was one of 10 finalists to be chosen to present his look to a panel of judges, including Danielle Jonas, at Kleinfeld Bridal in Manhattan. And in the end, his piece won.

Diane Bondareff for Quilted Northern/Cheap Chic Weddings

When it came to constructing the dress, the Chesapeake, Virginia-based designer used (you guessed it) at least 12 rolls of Quilted Northern toilet paper, along with a few trusty additions like tape, glue, and thread, which held the dress together. The final result was a halter-style gown with a train that wrapped to the sides of the dress. The model also held a fan-like accessory as she debuted the piece.

Michael Russo, a celebrity wedding planner who was also a judge, said of the dresses: “These dresses, with the incredible level of detail and the originality of the design, make them showroom ready.”

And Cruz wasn’t the only designer to walk away with a cash prize. Augusto Manzanares from N.Y.C. came in second place and took home a $5,000 prize, while third place winner Mimoza Haska from Surfside Beach, SC received a check for $2,500.

So the next time you find yourself at a bridal shower, go ahead and give that toilet paper dress your best shot.