These Comfy Knee-High Boots Are Spiking in Sales on Amazon Right Now — and They're Only $40

If you’ve been on the hunt for a sturdy and affordable pair of knee-high boots, you’re in luck: Amazon shoppers have recently come across a pair that they can’t stop adding to their carts.

The Toetos Knee High Riding Boots have spiked in sales so much overnight — more than 5,000 percent, according to Amazon’s Movers & Shakers chart — that they’re currently the best-selling boots on the site. The $40 boots come in seven colors and styles, range in sizes from 5.5 to 12, and have a wide-calf fit. They feature a side zipper, cushioned insoles, and a one-inch heel. Shoppers rave that the boots are “perfect” due to their extreme comfort and super flattering fit.

“I spent the holidays buying expensive, wide-calf riding boots and returning them for not fitting properly,” one shopper wrote. “I decided to do one more search for wide-calf riding boots with a stacked heel and found these Toetos boots. I LOVE THEM. They are exactly what I was looking for, and oh my that price. These boots have a stacked heel and very supportive sole, they are very comfortable and roomy with tights, and they fit my 16″ calf perfectly. I am so thrilled to finally find a nice boot on which I didn’t have to spend a fortune. I can’t say enough about these boots. I would buy this brand again for sure.”

Customers who don’t want to invest in real leather boots say these are a great alternative; despite the low price point, the boots don’t look or feel “cheap,” but look just as good as their more expensive counterparts.

“For under $40, they’re an amazing value,” another reviewer wrote. “I also own ‘real’ leather English riding boots, and they are smooth and shiny just like these.”

Since the spike in sales, the tan and brown colors only have a handful of sizes left. So if you’re eyeing the Toetos Knee High Riding Boots, you’ll want to add them to your cart soon before your favorite color and preferred size is out of stock!