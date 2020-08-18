Todd Chrisley Denies Getting a Facelift After Social Media Users Question His Appearance

Todd Chrisley shut down some facelift rumors that began circulating on social media — and revealed the one cosmetic enhancement he does get done.

After the Chrisley Knows Best star, 51, snapped a selfie when he shaved off his scruff since wife Julie Chrisley "didn't like the facial hair," some Instagram commenters started speculating that Todd went under the knife. "Did you use filters on this photo or have you had a facelift?" one person asked. Another said, "😂🤣😂🤣 thank your plastic surgeon...your face is allllll filler .."

But Chrisley didn't let the haters bring him down and instead delivered some epic clap backs in the comments. "you are so kind , i actually have no filler in my face , but if you sleep better thinking that , then consider me fillered up," he replied.

He also answered another person who asked if he got a facelift or fillers to which Todd said, "neither." He added, "but maybe In the future ..."

Eventually Chrisley's daughter Savannah Chrisley, 23, revealed the truth: that her dad gets Botox injections to smooth out wrinkles.

"@toddchrisley correction...you don't have a facelift every 6 months 😂 it's Botox LOL," Savannah said.

Then when Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna commented on his selfie saying, "You look 12," Todd also admitted Botox helps him out. "@lisarinna well, thank God for laser , Botox and prayer," he said.

Besides Botox and lasers, Chrisley told another fan about other beauty treatments he likes doing to maintain his appearance. "Halo laser and hydro facials," he said.

Earlier this year, Chrisley revealed he tested positive and recovered from the coronavirus (COVID-19), which he described as a "life-altering experience." He was hospitalized for four and a half days and fought the illness for “three long weeks.” Looking back, the reality star said he feels lucky to be alive. “I survived it and I’m grateful to the good lord above that I have survived it,” he said.

Chrisley said on his podcast, Chrisley Confessions, which he hosts with his wife Julie, that he donated his plasma to help treat fellow COVID-19 patients who could benefit from the antibodies he developed while recovering from the viral illness.