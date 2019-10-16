Todd Chrisley Is ‘Concerned’ After Daughter Savannah Debuts Super Short Pixie Cut

While Todd Chrisley has been wrapped up in his own off-screen scandals recently, the reality star dad is never too preoccupied to comment on style — especially when it comes to his daughter, Savannah Chrisley.

On Tuesday, Savannah debuted her new blonde pixie cut on Instagram with a bold caption, telling women that they should have the confidence to make their own decisions.

“Ladies…do what YOU want to do. Don’t base your looks, opinions, beliefs, etc on a man and what HE wants. It’s our world and they just live in it 😉…” she captioned the shot of herself showing off her new hair while sporting a Gucci T-shirt under a black and white flannel styled with black pants, aviator sunglasses and light jewelry.

The reality star also included an inspirational Rihanna quote in her caption which read, “There’s something so special about a woman who dominates in a man’s world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer.”

While Savannah, 22, felt empowered by her new look, her father, Todd, seemed to feel otherwise.

“I’m not sure what I’m concerned with most, the lack of hair or the flannel ?” he commented, referring to his daughter’s new haircut and outfit in the photo.

Unfazed by her father’s remarks, the star shared another Instagram of her short hairdo, aiming the post at all her “haters.”

“Anddddd….another one. Just so the haters can take a closer look 😉😘” the beauty pageant queen wrote.

Recently, the Chrisley family has been dealing with much more than just haircuts.

In August, Todd, 50, and his wife, Julie, 46, were indicted by a grand jury for tax evasion, wire fraud and conspiracy bank fraud, according to court papers acquired by PEOPLE. The TV couple turned themselves in and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Now, the Chrisleys are taking legal action against Joshua Waites, the director of the Georgia Department of Revenue’s Office of Special Investigations, for “specifically targeting” their famous family in their state tax evasion charge, of which they were cleared last week.

The Georgia Department of Revenue agreed that the Chrisley Knows Best stars, who had been accused of evading nearly $2 million in state taxes between 2008 and 2016, had overpaid in four of those years, according to a press release obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, Oct. 8. The couple owed nothing for four other years, according to the release, and had a net liability of less than $77,000 in overdue taxes for just one year of incorrect filing.

“Julie and I knew all along that we had done nothing wrong and that when the facts all came out, we would be fine,” Todd said in a statement. “We’re just glad that the Department of Revenue was willing to keep an open mind and look at all the evidence.”