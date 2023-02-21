'Today' Hosts Spark Heated Debate on How Often to Wash Clothes with Strong Response from Craig Melvin 

TODAY show hosts Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer aired their dirty laundry during a new segment — just not in the way you may think.

During the third hour of Tuesday's episode, the new anchors had a playful — and at times heated —debate about how often people should wash their clothes.

For Melvin, one's clothes washing schedule is apparently very telling, as he had some passionate opinions towards his co-hosts' laundry habits.

The four broadcasters first discussed jeans, which Jones and Dreyer agreed could be worn out a few times before getting tossed into a load.

However, the topic of washing pajamas took a divisive turn.

Dreyer shared that she wears her PJs for about three nights in a row before cleaning them adding that because she showers at the end of the day, her PJs "smell like the soap from the night before."

This drew a curious face from Roker and a shocked response from Melvin, who defended his reaction by pointing out that there may be "dead skin cells" clinging to the fabric from the previous wear. Hence, leading to the assumption he likes to wash his sleepwear more regularly.

Then, Roker piped in with the facts: "The average person perspires a cup of sweat every night." He also added that it really depends on the individual.

When Dreyer said that she doesn't perspire much –"I'm always cold," she exclaimed – Melvin jokingly clapped back, saying, "That's 'cause what's in your veins is ice cold."

TODAYshow/Twitter

Meanwhile, Jones revealed that she opts for tee shirts and shorts for her choice of loungewear. But with such a busy schedule, she'll snooze in her "work clothes" every once in a while.

"There are times when I'm so exhausted I fall asleep in my clothes," she explained of her hectic day-to-day.

"What kind of life are you living? You know that's nasty?" Melvin incredulously responded before noting: "Man, you think you know people and then you start talking to them about stuff."

Roker ended the banter by revealing the general consensus on when people should wash their clothes. "The rule is: anything that comes in contact with your skin." That includes underwear and socks, should be washed with more frequency.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

This isn't the first time an NBC daytime show has aired some hilarious revelations. Jenna Bush Hager of Today with Hoda and Jenna has also been in the hot seat, thanks to her co-star Hoda Kotb, who revealed that her fellow host loves to go commando.

One month later, Bush Hager's eldest daughter Margaret "Mila" Laura confirmed the cheeky fact during a surprise visit to the show. "She never wears underwear! She is not wearing it right now! I saw her change!"