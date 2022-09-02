The Barely-There Sandals Celebrities Have Been Wearing All Summer Are Up to 70% Off Right Now

When it comes to scoring deep discounts on celeb-worn brands, Labor Day is no time to mess around — especially since you can get incredibly low prices on footwear from the brand that's been taking over Hollywood this summer.

Tkees is having a major Labor Day sale now through Tuesday, September 6. Over the next few days, you can score up to 70 percent off dozens of Tkees sandals. Although we're most interested in the brand's array of shoes, you can also scoop up its cozy loungewear sets at slashed prices, too.

Tkees is known for its simple and lightweight soles that are designed to keep your feet cool. Made from real soft, supple leather that's designed to last season after season, each pair is top quality. It's no wonder why celebrities have deemed Tkees flip flops the "it" shoe of summer.

Buy It! Tkees Gemma Cheetah Sandal, $38 (orig. $75); tkees.com

If you're looking for a new go-to pair of slip-ons, the Pigment flip flops (as seen on Jennifer Lopez, Cindy Crawford, and Vanessa Hudgens) are by far the most popular choice. The classic thong style — which comes in 14 shades that range from white to emerald — is on sale now for only $41.

Whether you're hanging at the beach or running errands around town, these elevated flip flops will instantly make you feel more put together. Other coveted styles, like the two-strap Gemma slides, are also on sale for the same price.

Buy It! Tkees Pigments Sandal, $41 (orig. $55); tkess.com

No matter what low-key look you're going for, there's no wrong way to incorporate these versatile leather sandals into your wardrobe. Going on a tropical vacation? Any of the brand's breezy shoes can be styled with a bikini and oversized shirt (as seen on Nina Dobrev). For weekend activities, team your favorites with a jumpsuit or jeans and tee like Adele and Crawford.

Pro tip: Many buyers suggest sizing up for the best fit. Our advice? Don't sleep on this limited-time Labor Day sales event. Keep scrolling to secure your new pair of Tkees sandals before they sell out!

Buy It! Tkees Emma Sandal, $43 (orig. $65); tkees.com

Buy It! Tkees Roe Sandal, $67 (orig. $95); tkees.com

Buy It! Tkees Sarit Sandal, $49 (orig. $65); tkees.com

Buy It! Tkees MJ Sandal, $56 (orig. $75); tkees.com

