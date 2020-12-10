Kendall Jenner’s Cropped Tie-Dye Cardigan Is on Sale for Only $42 at Amazon

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

With only a few weeks left in 2020, now is your last chance to try out one of this year’s biggest fashion trends: tie-dye. Luckily, the cropped blue tie-dye cardigan from Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s Amazon collection is 30 percent off right now. And with a Prime membership, the sweater can make its way to your closet in just a few days.

A couple of months ago, the Jenner sisters launched their first collaboration with Amazon’s The Drop. The capsule included everything from bodysuits and sweat sets to cozy sweaters and graphic tees, each accompanied by a complimentary reusable face mask. But if you didn’t want to pay full price for the celeb-approved styles, now is your chance to get your hands on this trendy cardigan for less.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Thanks to its tie-dye pattern, cropped hemline, and subtle puff sleeves, this cardigan is sure to stand out from the rest of the sweaters in your wardrobe. It’s made from an acrylic, nylon, and spandex blend, and the brand recommends that you hand-wash it. You can pair the sweater with your favorite high-waisted jeans for a socially distanced gathering or your comfiest leggings for a cozy day at home.

“The color of this sweater is exactly as shown, such a pretty shade of periwinkle,” one reviewer wrote. “The knit is soft and loose, the length is most definitely cropped and perfect if that’s what you’re looking for. It’s a super cute and stylish comfy casual look.”

Between its Kendall Jenner stamp of approval and the 30 percent off discount, this sweater won’t stay in stock for long. But don’t worry — you can shop additional pieces on sale from Kendall and Kylie’s collection below.

