The retailers closed brick-and-mortar locations and paused online orders in late March in response to the health crisis

Online shoppers, get excited! T.J. Maxx and Marshalls' e-commerce websites are back up and running.

The off-price retailer, along with other brands in the TGX umbrella including Sierra, Homegoods and Homesense, made the decision to close all of its brick-and-mortar stores across the U.S. and shut down e-commerce operations in March as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic escalated. But now, as some areas around the country are beginning to gradually reopen following the weeks-long shutdown, T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and Sierra websites opened for online orders starting May 9.

While diehard discount shoppers will still be able to get their fix of name-brand clothing, shoes, accessories, home decor and more online, they'll need to make sure to log on early to place their orders.

T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and Sierra will limit the number of orders accepted each day as an attempt to keep employees safe, according to a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "As we note on each of these sites, due to the additional health and wellness practices we have introduced to our online fulfillment center, our customers may experience delays in the processing and shipping of their orders," a TGX spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

Currently on the homepage of both T.J. Maxx and Marshalls' websites, a message to customers states: "We have temporarily stopped taking orders online. Our site is open for browsing, but you cannot buy at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience." The TGX spokesperson had no additional comment when PEOPLE reached out regarding the message.

“As various states and countries re-open businesses and we re-open our own stores and e-commerce websites, health and safety will remain a very important consideration,” TJX CEO and president Ernie Herrman said in the statement obtained by PEOPLE.

In terms of reopening its brick-and-mortar stores, Herrman said the company is taking extra precautions to ensure all employees and customers will be safe.