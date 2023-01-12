'Titanic' Fans Have a Lot of Questions About Kate Winslet's Hair in the Film's New Movie Poster

What going on with Kate Winslet's hair in the new Titanic poster?

That's the question fans have been asking on social media since the movie's latest trailer and theatrical poster debuted for its 25th anniversary re-release on Tuesday.

In the poster, Leonardo DiCaprio's character, Jack, can be seen embracing Winslet's Rose, who looks down in his embrace. But what caught many people's attention was the fact that half of her head shows a coiled updo, as seen early on in the film, while the other half depicts gentle loose waves, as seen in later parts of the movie.

The duality of Rose's 'do going prompted questions about why the choice was made and even some jokes, with one Twitter user quipping, "left side in the streets, right side in the sheets." Another person teased, "at its core Titanic is a hair story."

Some even compared her hairstyle to a mullet — in which a person's hair is cut shorter in the front and left long in the back. One person tweeted, "What's going on with Kate Winslet's hair? It's a reversed mullet."

The film's creators haven't responded yet as to why they ultimately went with the decision to style Winslet's hair that way for the poster. But some online say that they suspect it has something to do with her story arc in the film. One Twitter user wrote that the style "represents the duality of her having to portray her societal role and the life she wishes to have."

The film, which follows two ill-fated lovers on their voyage aboard the doomed RMS Titanic, will make its return to movie theaters screens in 3D 4K HDR with high-frame rate next month.

Titanic previously held the No. 1 box-office spot for 15 straight weeks and became the highest-grossing movie of all time, ultimately earning $2.2 billion worldwide — a record it held until James Cameron's 2009 film Avatar.

Cameron, 68, recently told Deadline he "can't imagine that film" without its two leading stars in DiCaprio, 48, and Winslet, 47, who both went on to win Oscars of their own later in their careers.

"Kate really liked him," the filmmaker said of DiCaprio. "And then Leonardo decided he didn't want to make the movie. So then I had to talk him into it."

During the interview, Cameron noted that Titanic "wouldn't have been that film" if DiCaprio had decided not to take his role as Jack, or if anything with the production had come together differently.

"You think at any one of those places, if that had really kind of frayed apart, it would have been somebody else and it wouldn't have been that film," he said. "And I can't imagine that film without him and without her."

Cameron also told PEOPLE for its Titanic special edition issue that he "spent a year researching" the real Titanic because he wanted the movie "to be as accurate as possible."

"I said to the team, 'Guys, I want it to be like we went back in a time machine and filmed what happened,'" he said. "Of course, history is a bit elusive, and people had differing accounts."

"But we got pretty close, and nothing in our subsequent 20-plus years of investigation really upset anything major in the film," he continued. "Could I, as a rivet-counting nerd, make a few tweaks to the movie? Yes, but I think we got it pretty right."

Titanic returns to theaters Feb. 10.