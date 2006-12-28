Tips from Katharine McPhee's Glam Squad

If you've seen our exclusive Video Diary of Katharine McPhee getting ready for the Billboard Awards, you know she got some help getting red-carpet ready from her hairstylist Campbell and her makeup artist Jake Bailey. They let us in on a few tricks they used on Katharine that night, like Jake's no-smudge mascara trick of putting cardboard right under the lashes while applying. To get Katharine's hair wild and rock 'n' roll, Campbell scrunch-dried her hair and then started curling it on a medium barrel iron from the bottom of her head up. Now, here's a trick we've never heard...

If you’ve seen our exclusive Video Diary of Katharine McPhee getting ready for the Billboard Awards, you know she got some help getting red-carpet ready from her hairstylist Campbell and her makeup artist Jake Bailey. They let us in on a few tricks they used on Katharine that night, like Jake’s no-smudge mascara trick of putting cardboard right under the lashes while applying.

To get Katharine’s hair wild and rock ‘n’ roll, Campbell scrunch-dried her hair and then started curling it on a medium barrel iron from the bottom of her head up. Now, here’s a trick we’ve never heard of (but sounds brilliant!) — he took random sections between the curls, braided them, and ran a flat iron over them to lock in the wave. Shake it out, and you have a fabulous wavy texture to toughen up the curls. To keep it locked in place for the big show, Campbell gave her hair more than one spritz of hairspray (try Spray and Play from BigSexyHair, Katharine’s fave). For tips on Katharine’s smoky, sexy eyes and more, keep reading!

