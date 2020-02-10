Amazon Shoppers Love These $30 Slip-On Shoes So Much, They’re Buying Backups

Image zoom

Plenty of shoes may steal your heart, like stylish knee-high boots or sensible flats, but everyone knows that comfortable sneakers will always be the tried-and-true footwear staple. A good pair of sneakers will reinvent your relationship with shoes: It turns walking into an enjoyable exercise, arch support into a expectation, and comfort into a requirement.

If you’re currently reviewing your shoe collection and know it falls short, fret not. Amazon shoppers have discovered the perfect slip-on walking shoes to round out your rotation—and they’re only $30.

Tiosebon’s lightweight sneaker combines a durable, slip-resistant outsole with a breathable mesh upper for a shoe that’s both functional and stylish. The foot-hugging fit also includes a cushioned foam insole and a tab along the heel to make slipping the shoe on or off a breeze.

Not only does the simple design actually look good, but it’s also really darn comfortable, according to 2,900 reviewers, including nurses, teachers, and servers. Many stated the sneakers were comfortable right out of the box, while others said the plush-yet-supportive construction stayed the same even after months of almost daily wear.

One reviewer summed it up: “Literally the most comfortable shoe I’ve ever worn. I inherited big feet, which has made it difficult finding shoes that don’t make my feet look or feel like boats. I ordered these in an 11 and they not only fit perfectly, but they feel like walking on clouds. The arch support is surprisingly exemplary, particularly for a shoe of this price point. None of the more expensive shoes I have fit even close to this well. I am on my feet all day, and these have become my go-to work shoes.”

All in all, the shoes have garnered 4,000 perfect five-star reviews, and it’s clear that owners just can’t get enough of them. Numerous shoppers even admitted they’ve purchased multiple pairs in different colorways—which isn’t surprising, considering there are 33 color options to choose from.

However, even if you invest in just one pair of these mesh sneakers, reviewers say you’ll be set for years. A frequent traveler revealed a quick cycle through the washing machine makes the shoe like new, while another savvy shopper discovered you can simply wipe them down with a disinfectant wipe. Either way, they’ll stay fresh and feel great mile after mile.

