Nurses, Warehouse Workers, and Hikers All Love These Comfortable Under-$35 Shoes from Amazon

The Tiosebon walking shoes are made with a stretchy and flexible mesh design that hug your feet without causing irritation. It feels like a sock, but thanks to the secure rubber outsole, you can actually wear these outside (and do so comfortably). They include an arch insert that can provide major relief to your feet on those days where you can’t seem to get off of them, or when you don’t want to — it’s incredibly helpful for long hikes, walks, and runs.

The casual look of these shoes allows for an easy transition from athletic activity to everyday life. The slip-on nature makes them perfect to run errands in, and who doesn’t love a shoe that requires minimal effort to put on? The style comes in so many colors, ranging from classic whites, blacks, and grays, to eye-catching pinks, purples, and greens.

“I work in a warehouse where I’m on my feet anywhere from 8-11 hours a day and have been through so many different types of shoes trying to find some that don’t kill my feet,” wrote one reviewer. “These are perfect! My feet don’t ache after a long shift and they’re well-ventilated so my feet are sweltering in the heat. Definitely recommend it! I’m buying a second pair now.”

In addition to warehouse workers, nurses are loving these shoes, too. One RN said these shoes are “more comfortable” than Skechers. “I am on my feet 90 percent of the day when working,” the shopper wrote. “These shoes are one of the few pairs I can wear with no foot fatigue or aches.”

Below, you can buy the shoes that shoppers from all walks of life love to step into every day.

