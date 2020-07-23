Nurses, Warehouse Workers, and Hikers All Love These Comfortable Under-$35 Shoes from Amazon
They have nearly 1,000 perfect five-star reviews
In the world of comfortable walking shoes, there are so many styles to choose from — cushioned sandals, memory foam flats, and pressure-relieving sneakers are just a few — but it’s rare to find a pair less expensive than your grocery bill. And finding a pair that actually supports your feet long-term is ever harder. But Amazon shoppers swear that this under-$35 pair of slip-ons is a wear-anywhere comfort shoe that does all of the above.
The Tiosebon walking shoes are made with a stretchy and flexible mesh design that hug your feet without causing irritation. It feels like a sock, but thanks to the secure rubber outsole, you can actually wear these outside (and do so comfortably). They include an arch insert that can provide major relief to your feet on those days where you can’t seem to get off of them, or when you don’t want to — it’s incredibly helpful for long hikes, walks, and runs.
Buy It! Women’s Slip On Walking Shoes in Gray, $19.99–$34.99; amazon.com
The casual look of these shoes allows for an easy transition from athletic activity to everyday life. The slip-on nature makes them perfect to run errands in, and who doesn’t love a shoe that requires minimal effort to put on? The style comes in so many colors, ranging from classic whites, blacks, and grays, to eye-catching pinks, purples, and greens.
With an average 4.4-star rating, these affordable shoes have amassed nearly 1,000 perfect five-star reviews. (The Tioesebon brand is known for making comfortable shoes that shoppers constantly flock to.) Many customers bring up how lightweight and comfortable the slip-ons are, and some have even said they keep coming back to buy more pairs.
“I work in a warehouse where I’m on my feet anywhere from 8-11 hours a day and have been through so many different types of shoes trying to find some that don’t kill my feet,” wrote one reviewer. “These are perfect! My feet don’t ache after a long shift and they’re well-ventilated so my feet are sweltering in the heat. Definitely recommend it! I’m buying a second pair now.”
In addition to warehouse workers, nurses are loving these shoes, too. One RN said these shoes are “more comfortable” than Skechers. “I am on my feet 90 percent of the day when working,” the shopper wrote. “These shoes are one of the few pairs I can wear with no foot fatigue or aches.”
Below, you can buy the shoes that shoppers from all walks of life love to step into every day.
Buy It! Women’s Slip On Walking Shoes in White, $19.99–$34.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Women’s Slip On Walking Shoes in Apricot, $19.99–$34.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Women’s Slip On Walking Shoes in Light Blue, $19.99–$34.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Women’s Slip On Walking Shoes in Red, $19.99–$34.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Women’s Slip On Walking Shoes in Black, $19.99–$34.99; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.