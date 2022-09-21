Tinx Takes New York Fashion Week! See Her Exclusive Photo Diary

01 of 10 Pumped Up for Puma Courtesy Tinx "The Puma show was incredible. Winnie Harlow walked and the metaverse played a major role. It felt futuristic and somehow classic all at once."

02 of 10 Spoonful of Salad Courtesy Tinx "Sadelles pit stop! Had to make time for My favorite salad in New York!"

03 of 10 On Set Courtesy Tinx "Photoshoot time with one of my favorite brands Veronica Beard. I attended their show and was then lucky enough to meet the founders!"

04 of 10 Main Character Energy Courtesy Tinx "Sex and the City moment in Markarian NYC. Always the most beautiful dresses that make me feel like a princess."

05 of 10 About Glam Time Courtesy Tinx "Moments before Tom Ford. The show that blew me out of the water. Sequins, velvet, disco!"

06 of 10 It's a Vibe Courtesy Tinx "The L'Agence presentation was stunning!!! Boom boom room always delivers."

07 of 10 Fashion Crossing Courtesy Tinx "Stopping traffic in Proenza Schouler!"

08 of 10 Runway Magic Courtesy Tinx "Neon dreams at Michael Kors."

09 of 10 Fashion Week Feels Courtesy Tinx "All smiles before heading to Ulla Johnson."