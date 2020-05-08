Tinsley Mortimer Shows Off Her Massive Engagement Ring and Spills Wedding Dress Details

Tinsley Mortimer's got the bling!

The Real Housewives of New York star appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Thursday night and spilled all the details on her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Scott Kluth. Appearing on-screen with host Cohen and actress Kristen Chenoweth, Mortimer flashed the camera with her enormous oval-cut diamond after Cohen asked if she picked out the design herself.

"No, I didn’t. [Scott] did such a great job. I don't know if you guys can see it," she said showing off her new ring. "It’s great. It’s so pretty. But I did say I wanted an oval, I did. So, I said oval and he got me this beautiful ring and he did well and after all our break-ups, back and forth, I deserve it."

The on-again off-again couple met on a double blind date in 2017 set up by Mortimer's former RHONY co-star Carole Radziwell. Despite a few breakups over the years, Kluth proposed last November in front of the Chicago Water Tower accompanied by a group of Christmas carolers.

The N.Y.C. socialite told Cohen that she and Kluth are planning to have a small ceremony. "This will be Scott’s first wedding, my second wedding. So he wanted it to be small and that’s right up my alley this year."

No matter the size of the wedding, Mortimer told Cohen there's one wedding tradition that she must have. "I’m definitely going to have a big white dress. You know me, I have to have a big white dress."

The couple initially considered marrying this summer, however the coronavirus pandemic has stalled those plans. In April, Mortimer told E! News that the couple was interested in a small destination wedding.

“We definitely want to do destination in some way,” she explained. “You know [having it] in New York or having it in Chicago, we would have to make it very big and we really both want to have it smaller so we think that doing destination we’d be able to make it more intimate and smaller. So that’s our plan. But you never know, we might have to go into like court or something here in Chicago or do it at the home because we can’t leave so God knows. We’ll see.”