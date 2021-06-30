Tina Knowles-Lawson Had to Remake Beyoncé's 2011 MTV VMAs Outfit Hours Before Epic Pregnancy Reveal

Beyoncé famously announced she was pregnant with daughter Blue Ivy during a performance at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards

Beyoncé flawlessly executed her first pregnancy reveal during a performance of "Love On Top" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards — and she pulled off the iconic moment with a little help from mom Tina Knowles-Lawson.

On Tuesday, the businesswoman and fashion designer, 67, posted a clip of the performance on Instagram with a lengthy caption about the style dilemma that ensued before Beyoncé went on stage.

"Well this was a stressful night, at least it began that way!!!" Knowles-Lawson wrote. "It wound up turning into a beautiful night but two hours before the performance we realized that the pants that I had gotten made were too tight and uncomfortable; the panel that I had put in them was not stretchy enough."

Knowles-Lawson thought fast — and went shopping! "Two hours before the performance I was at A Pea in the Pod Maternity shop," she shared.

Luckily, she was able to take the stretchy panel out of a pair of maternity pants and attach it to the custom pair Beyoncé planned to wear for the performance.

"Thank God it worked," the designer wrote. "And when she opened that jacket and showed her stomach it was the biggest relief ever for myself [and stylists] Ty Hunter and Tim White."

"It was the best feeling in the world to her show the whole world that tummy❤️❤️" Knowles-Lawson concluded.

"What a great story!!!❤️❤️" one person commented. "I loooveee the BTS commentary Mama Tina keep it coming," someone else wrote.

Earlier this week, Knowles-Lawson also shared a little-known fact about her daughter's unforgettable "Love On Top" music video in honor of the 10th anniversary of 4 (the album on which the song appears).

"This was a tough shoot Beyonce was pregnant and sick , no one else knew but me and Ty, the body suit was tight," Knowles-Lawson revealed on Instagram. "She was a trooper! Even though She was giving me and @tytryone a hard time. you can see if you look closely from the side ! But it's one of my favorites."

"she killed it even when she wasnt feeling well👏 thats what i call a legend queen😌" one fan wrote in the comment section.

Knowles-Lawson has designed many of Beyoncé most iconic outfits, including a slew of matching ensembles for her and Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. She also designed the most important gown of all — Beyoncé's wedding dress.

The superstar married Jay Z in 2008, but kept dress details under wraps until the 2011 video for "I Was Here," which gave fans a quick glimpse of the star's elaborately tiered and ruffled strapless gown. Knowles-Lawson can be seen doing some last minute alterations to the dress as Beyoncé beams at the camera.