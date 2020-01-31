Tina Knowles/Instagram

Beyoncé’s biggest fans just had an adorable accidental twinning moment.

The superstar’s mom Tina Knowles Lawson and her stepdad of nearly five years, Richard Lawson, both sported maroon tracksuits, matching jackets and sneakers from the new — and already sold out! — Ivy Park x Adidas unisex collection while boarding a plane yesterday.

“This morning we are headed out of town,” Knowles Lawson, 66, wrote on Instagram alongside the photo of herself and her husband. “When i got downstairs to leave we were both dressed in IVY park . Not Planned at all !!! So here we are !!! Twinning by accident!!!! I guess that’s what Happens when you get some new gear😂😂❤️ @weareivypark @beyonce@mrichardlawson we were looking at each other like “ you gonna change “ “cause i’m not”😂😂😂😂😂 @trellworld snapped this going down the jetway to the plane.”

Their famous friends, Kerry Washington and Octavia Spencer, showed love in the comment section.

“Soooooooooo cute,” Washington, 43, wrote. While Spencer, 47, added, “Y’all. Look. Goooooood ❤️❤️❤️”

And this isn’t the first time Beyoncé’s mom has shown support for her daughter’s athleisure line on Instagram.

Last week, Knowles Lawson posted a photo wearing red bodysuit and maroon joggers featuring the signature Ivy Park x Adidas orange stripes. She accessorized with maroon and orange sneakers and a matching beanie from the buzzed-about collection.

“Age Ain’t nothing but a number. In the words of my Husband “Dreams don’t have expiration dates,” Knowles Lawson, who shares Beyoncé, 38, and Solange Knowles, 33, with ex husband Matthew Knowles, captioned the fierce snap.

Earlier this month, the Lion King star sent her famous friends – including Reese Witherspoon, Hailey Bieber, Kelly Rowland and more — an entire wardrobe full of Ivy Park x Adidas merch (along with a clothing rack to store it all!)

Witherspoon, Yara Shahidi and Ellen DeGeneres even shared videos on Instagram receiving (and unwrapping) the enormous gifts, which quickly went viral on social media.

Beyoncé previously released her Ivy Park collection with Topshop, but cut ties with the fast-fashion brand in fall of 2018. She announced her new expansion of the line with Adidas on the both her website sneaker brand’s on April 4.

And on Jan. 8, she revealed the release date for the collection in true Queen B fashion: with a dramatic teaser video.

The singer released the clip for her line, which launched on Jan. 18 and sold out shortly after, on her YouTube channel and Instagram. In the campaign ad, she stars alongside a group of models in the powerful spot, showing off not only the clothes, but the strength of the people wearing them.

The minute-long video opens up with empowering voice-overs, such as “I find love in everything I do” and “These barriers are not going to stop me,” before an image of Beyoncé and two models modeling the apparel flashes on the screen. Gospel music plays in the background as the different unisex styles are showcased.

Throughout the clip, the mother-of-three is seen wearing up to four different outfits from the new line, including an orange and maroon tracksuit, a ruched orange one-piece with an enlarged cape and a high-fashion take on the white track suit, featuring statement shoulders, slit pants and the Adidas’ classic side stripes.

“This is the partnership of a lifetime for me,” Beyoncé said in a press release of the collection. “Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business.”

“I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader,” she continued.