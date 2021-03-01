Tina Fey is hosting from show from New York City, while Amy Poehler is live from the Globes' usual location inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California

Golden Globes Cohosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Match in Black Mini Dresses as They Bring the Sass

After hosting the Golden Globes together in 2015, your favorite comedic duo returned to this year's award show in style.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler kicked off the 2021 Golden Globes from separate coasts. Fey, 50, is live from the Rainbow Room atop Rockefeller Center in New York City, as her former Saturday Night Live co-star, 49, is hosting from the Globes' usual location inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California.

While the besties matched in their TV commercials to promote the event wearing black tuxedos, Fey and Poehler put their own spin on their red carpet looks the night-of.

Fey donned a black tuxedo dress featuring satin lapels, paired with polka-dot tights, classic black pumps and a silver necklace. Poehler also chose all-black for the event, wearing a long-sleeve belted and sequined Moschino frock with silver buttons. She teamed the high-neck dress with black tights and strappy platform heels.

Fey's stylist Cristina Ehrlich was prepping days in advance, sharing a photo from outside Rockefeller Center on Friday with the hashtag, "#letsgo."

Before their opening monologue, Poehler's stylist Karla Welch shared a cute behind-the-scenes photo of her look with the caption, "The Host! Amy in custom @moschino 🖤".

The 2021 Golden Globes virtual set-up follows a similar format to the 2020 Emmy Awards. Host Jimmy Kimmel took the stage in L.A., as nominees stayed in the comfort of their own homes during the broadcast and tuned in virtually. Winners were handed their awards from a hazmat suit-wearing presenter who arrived outside their front doors.