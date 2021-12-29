Timothée Chalamet Requested a Mullet Like Tiger King's Joe Exotic for Role in Don't Look Up

"The first thing he said to me was 'I want a mullet,' and of course, he sent me pictures of Joe Exotic," costume designer Susan Matheson said in an interview with Vogue

Timothée Chalamet wanted to bring a taste of Tiger King to the set of Don't Look Up.

In an interview with Vogue, costume designer Susan Matheson said the 26-year-old actor wanted his character Yule to look similar to Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage from the hit Netflix series.

"The first thing he said to me was 'I want a mullet,' and of course, he sent me pictures of Joe Exotic," Matheson told the outlet. "At the time everyone was obsessed with Joe, but instead I found this guy from New Zealand who had this amazing mullet and the moment I showed it to Timotheé, he said: 'Bingo!'"

In Don't Look Up, Chalamet's character Yule forms a relationship with Kate Dibiasky, played by Jennifer Lawrence, who attempts to warn mankind of an incoming comet alongside fellow astronomer Dr. Randall Mindy, portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio.

As Matheson explained in the Vogue interview, director Adam McKay was looking to insert "signs of the impending doom" both big and small. For Yule, who was raised as an Evangelical Christian, Matheson wanted to incorporate his faith into his costume.

"I wanted to reference the religious element of his character, so I used vintage patches and T-shirts from Christian camps," she explained. "They aren't always visible, but underneath his other clothes he'll always have on one of those shirts."

One shirt designed by her friend's brother featured a fictional band named Noah's Flood, Matheson said. "You have to look in order to see the shirt, but the hand-painted design was this incredible image of Noah's ark riding away like a surfboard with an electric guitar sticking out."

Earlier in the interview, Matheson opened up to Vogue about her love for creating unique looks. "That characters I love are always going to be gritty outsiders. Someone who is a bit of an iconoclast and doesn't follow the same path as everyone else," said Matheson, who has worked regularly with McKay since doing costuming for the 2006 film Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.

"I get very excited whenever there is any character like that," she added, "but here, we had several."

Among those characters is Ariana Grande's portrayal of pop star Riley Bina. Matheson wanted to make sure she separated Grande's personality from Bina's as much as possible.

"I knew I had to do something that was contrary to how Ariana looks in real life," she told the outlet. "I went through everything she'd ever worn in a music video or was photographed in during an event. I wanted to do something much edgier than what we're used to seeing her in."