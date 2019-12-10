Timothée Chalamet Took the NYC Subway to The Tonight Show Wearing the Chicest Prada Rain Coat

Timothée Chalamet: Oscar-nominated actor and Metropolitan Transit Authority supporter.

On Monday, the Little Women star, 23, seemingly rode a New York City Subway in the rain to his guest appearance on The Tonight Show. Two fans snapped a selfie with Chalamet — sporting a chic Prada raincoat — and hilariously explained the celebrity run-in on Instagram.

“SAW TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET NEAR ROCKEFELLER AND HE ASKED FOR DIRECTIONS THEN APOLOGIZED FOR HAVING TO RUN TO BE ON JIMMY FALLON SO ANYWAY YES WE ARE MARRIED AND I’LL ALSO BE IN LADYBIRD 2, THANKS,” the lucky fan captioned her post, in which Chalamet’s hair is sopping wet from the rain.

The Call Me By Your Name actor also documented his journey to The Tonight Show on his own social media account, posting a photo to Instagram Stories from inside a subway car with the phrase “OMY” (On My Way) written in green letters.

Upon arriving at Rockefeller Center, Chalamet changed into a Stella McCartney Spring 2020 printed button-down, green trousers and Louis Vuitton sneakers before his on-air interview — during which he dished on the time he went out to dinner with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson for Kid Cudi’s birthday.

The young actor admitted that he didn’t know the famous couple was going to join them for Cudi’s January birthday celebration, and it was already “surreal” for him to just be hanging out with the rapper.

“Kid Cudi, that’s my favorite artist ever. I wouldn’t be acting without him, I wouldn’t be pursuing this crazy career without him,” Chalamet gushed. “I just texted him on the morning of his birthday and he said to come to dinner. I did not know that’s what I was walking into.”

Chalamet recalled that when West, 42, and Kardashian West, 39, finally arrived, “It was like epic.”

“We were hanging out and then it feels like it was an earthquake in the restaurant,” he told Fallon, 45. “You feel the energy and I turned around and I was like, ‘Holy s—.’”