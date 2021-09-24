Timothée Chalamet Rocks Red Mohawk Wig in New Photos

"T Chalamet with liberty spikes, never thought I would see this. I'm in love," one Instagram follower commented

Timothée Chalamet sent fans in a frenzy after switching up his look.

The 25-year-old actor covers the October issue of Vogue China's new Vogue+ community platform, which debuted Thursday. Among shots shared from behind the scenes on his Instagram Story, Chamalet wore a blue sweater and laid next to two sculptures topped with red mohawk wigs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a photo posted to his feed, the Little Women star tried on one of the wigs for size, styling the 'do with a sleeveless black denim jacket and jeans.

Fans raved over Chalamet's edgy look in the comments. "TIMMY ROCKSTAR ERA," one user wrote.

Another person added, "T Chalamet with liberty spikes, never thought I would see this. I'm in love."

Timothee Chalet red mohawk Credit: Timothee Chalet/ instagram

"KING," another declared, while another summed it up with "omg."

Vogue+ teased the actor's cover story on social media, where he discussed his experience working with and learning from his fellow stars in his upcoming film Dune.

"I get so much out of being able to work with the artists that I'm on set with, whether it's Denis [Villeneuve], or Rebecca Ferguson, or Zendaya and Javier [Bardem] – and learning from them almost through their energies," Chalamet told the outlet.

He continued, "The great thing about working on Dune is that we get to build on its legacy; we have this opportunity to sink into Frank Herbert's incredible book and see just how much it has influenced the films, books, video games that I grew up on."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In July, a new trailer for the highly-anticipated sci-fi remake dropped, teasing how director Villeneuve would adapt the groundbreaking 1965 sci-fi novel for the silver screen.

Following Chalamet as Paul, a young prince carrying pressure on his shoulders, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa are also set to star.

The trailer introduces Paul and the mysterious dreams he's been having, all featuring a veil-obscured Zendaya. While the dreams feel more and more real, Momoa's Duncan Idaho makes sure to remind Paul to focus on the reality around them.

The clip goes on to preview how the fate of his family, and his people of Atreides, will rest in his powerful hands as he teams up with Zendaya to fight back against a foreign enemy ready to eradicate them all.