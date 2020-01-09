Timothée Chalamet Just Debuted a Mustache and Fans Have Mixed Feelings

"I have said this a million times but the mustache looks good, that is all," one person wrote on Twitter
When Hollywood heartthrobs change their hair, it almost always sparks an online debate among fans — and Timothée Chalamet’s freshly groomed facial hair is no exception.
The Little Women star, 24, channeled a scruffy Johnny Depp at the National Board of Review Gala in New York City on Wednesday night, pairing his white Stella McCartney suit with a new mustache and what looks to be a subtle goatee growing in on his chin.
And while it’s usually his dapper fashion choices that make a statement on the red carpet, last night, his unexpected facial hair took center stage — and fans have mixed feelings about it.
“I have said this a million times but the mustache looks good, that is all,” one fan wrote. While another called the mustache, “rlly sexy.”
Others were not as impressed.
Chalamet completed the casual red carpet look with black boots, a silver chain-link necklace and a white t-shirt featuring a multi-colored peace sign design, which was a handmade gift from a fan, according to several Instagram accounts.
“Timmy and carpet looks 💞😍. He’s also wearing a gifted shirt from a fan which is dope ya know,” one person wrote alongside a series of photos of the actor.
A second account also posted photos from the night, writing, ““Timothée glowing upon arrival to the 2020 National Board Of Review Gala in NYC at Cipriani 42nd Street on 1/9/20, wearing another @stellamccartney suit & an amazing fan made shirt embroidered with his signature #peace ✌️sign in rainbow colors.”
Last night, one Twitter user seemingly confirmed the rumor, revealing that she was the one who made the shirt and gifted it to the Beautiful Boy actor. “@RealChalamet I MADE THIS SHIRT,” she wrote, sharing a photo of herself wearing the same shirt. “SO GLAD TO SEE YOU WEARING IT AHH LOOKS SO GOOD.”
Chalamet’s new facial hair comes after Pierce Brosnan donned a similar ‘stache at the Golden Globes on Sunday.
The actor, 66, walked the red carpet with a perfectly shaped mustache that sent Twitter into casting mode for his next movie. Among the suggestions: a biopic on Kentucky Fried Chicken founder Colonel Sanders, a role as the next Paddington villain and, in a major turn, a James Bond villain, after four stints as Bond himself.
With Chalamet and Brosnan already onboard, we can’t help but wonder who’s next — safe to say, we’ll be monitoring freshly facial hair for the rest of awards season.