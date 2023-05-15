Timothée Chalamet Smoulders as New Face of Chanel's Bleu de Chanel

The actor is the latest face of Chanel fragrances

By Zizi Strater
Published on May 15, 2023 01:23 PM
Timothee Chalamet is Chanel's Latest Fragrance Ambassador
Photo: Chanel

Timothée Chalamet is feeling blue.

The acting phenom, 27, just landed his first collaboration with a fashion or beauty brand, becoming the latest face of Chanel fragrances.

The new role sees the Call Me By Your Name star smolder in blue hues, fittingly, for the legacy brand's Bleu de Chanel fragrance, a citrus and cedar scent that he told Vogue is "a little pulled back ... subtle but still assertive."

The campaign images, shot by Mario Sorrenti, show Chalamet in nothing but a simple, loose-fitting black tee as he poses with his signature disheveled hair and blue lights shine on him, creating a shadowy, dramatic silhouette effect on his body.

Timothee Chalamet is Chanel's Latest Fragrance Ambassador
Chanel

His partnership with the fashion house is a sort of full-circle moment for the star. Growing up, his grandmother gifted his sister, Pauline, her own Chanel perfume, he recalled to Vogue. Since, he's associated the brand with his "elegant" grandmother.

The actor's campaign will also come with its own short film to be released in June, which the star is thrilled about because of its director, Martin Scorsese.

As he told Vogue, "I have some friends that aren't as interested in the high fashion space, but when I tell them I'm doing a short film with Martin Scorsese in New York, their ears prick up. The conversations we've had over Zoom have been super enthused. For him, it's like hitting the treadmill."

Timothee Chalamet is Chanel's Latest Fragrance Ambassador
Chanel

Chalamet is gearing up for a huge year, bigger than any for the young star.

On top of breaking further into the world of high fashion with this campaign, Chalamet also has two huge projects coming out this year. The first is the second installment of the Dune series, which he has already promoted in many eye-catching red carpet looks, as well as the prequel to Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Wonka, in which he will become the chocolate-making fanatic in a story focused on how the character met his beloved oompa loompas.

