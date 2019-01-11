Timothée Chalamet Didn't Actually Wear a Harness to the Golden Globes: 'They Told Me It Was a Bib'

We know that Timothée Chalamet totally accomplished the high-fashion look at the Golden Globes last Sunday, but turns out he didn’t exactly know what he had on!

The 23-year-old actor made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, and the talk show host praised his taste in fashion and mentioned his unforgettable Globes ensemble. “I love the way you dress. Every time you have such great style,” said DeGeneres, adding, “And you wore the coolest thing to the Globes and people didn’t really understand … they thought you were wearing a harness of some sort.”

Come to find out, not only were the fans puzzled by his get-up but so was the celeb himself. “I thought it was a bib. They told me it was a bib,” replied Chalamet.

The actor was taken by surprise when a friend of his described the accessory used in “sex dungeon culture.”

“I had a friend send me something like sex dungeon culture is a thing where you wear harnesses,” he continued. “I didn’t do it for that reason.”

The breakout star was a nominee at this year’s Golden Globes for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his raw, emotional performance in Beautiful Boy. And it’s speculated that he is also in the running for another Oscar nomination. Last year, he scored his first Academy Award nomination for his first big film, Call Me By Your Name with Armie Hammer.

In an interview with Access, he didn’t want to jinx the fact whether or not he’d be a frequented name in the top award shows. “Last year was so great, I don’t know if that’s part of this,” he said modestly.