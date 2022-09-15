Timothée Chalamet Serves Total Heartthrob as British Vogue's First Solo Male Cover Star

Timothée Chalamet is a coverboy.

The movie star, who is the first man to have a solo cover of British Vogue, has style and good looks, and despite his meteoric rise to fame in the last few years, he still seems to be incredibly gracious. He also has really, really good hair.

Chalamet's curly locks are on full display in his British Vogue cover shoot, and the Dune star is outfitted in a mix of men's and women's clothing. The shoot was inspired by his upcoming role in Luca Guadagnino's Bones and All, with Chalamet shot in both color and black and white. He told the magazine the shoot was one of his favorites, with its gender-bending flair and fun angles.

It's no secret that Chalamet, 26, loves fashion and continues to push the boundaries with what he wears. In a chat with British Vogue's editor in chief Edward Enninful, Chalamet gushed about how "fashion is fun" for him, and he owes a lot of credit to the designers who dress him.

Steven Meisel

"What's great with Haider [Ackermann] or Tom Ford, as you said, is they're so personal to the process of choosing," he said of some of his go-to designers choosing clothes for him to wear. "Same thing with Virgil Abloh. I'm spoiled in that these are the best designers in the world too, but fashion has always been so fun to me."

He doesn't have any style icons, though, because he just likes what he likes and wears what feels right. He's fully aware that that's a "pretentious" way to answer such a question, but it's his truth. "There's no one I feel like I revered. I've always loved the idea that you can appropriately express yourself through clothes."

Enninful wrote in his editor's letter that he felt Chalamet was the right choice to be the first solo male cover star. In an effort to dive into how much the fashion world is leaning toward genderless expression and "dressing to make yourself feel good," the magazine went with the zeitgeist — and that is Chalamet, his curls and his "innate" fashion sense, as Enninful said.

Chalamet, who is also starring in the upcoming Wonka, turned every single head in the vicinity when he stepped onto the Venice Film Festival red carpet last month in a backless red Haider Ackermann look.

The bold look for the Bones and All premiere included a shimmering backless halter top — with an attached scarf around the neck — and matching fitted trousers.

The Lady Bird star completed the look with black boots and a brooch and rings by Cartier. The design appeared to be inspired by Haider Ackermann's Spring 2018 ready-to-wear collection, which was modeled entirely by women.

Chalamet follows in the footsteps of Harry Styles, who was American Vogue's first solo male cover star in 2020. Much like how British Vogue opted for a star who pushes the envelope with their fashion and has become synonymous with non-gendered expression, Vogue selected Styles for similar reasons.

For his cover, Styles wore a Gucci gown and shared with the magazine how he finds women's clothes to be "amazing." The "Late Night Talking" singer has often chosen unexpected clothing, opting for what he likes rather than what he "should wear."

"Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with. What's really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away," he told the outlet. "When you take away 'There's clothes for men and there's clothes for women,' once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play."

Though Styles and Chalamet are not the first men to wear women's clothing on a large stage, they are part of the "zeitgeist," as Enninful said, of the current generation. Chalamet listed off stars like Rihanna and Billie Eilish to Enninful as previous cover models, sharing his awe at being in the same ranks as them. Enninful put it simply when he replied, "These are the people who represented that time" when you look back on this generation.