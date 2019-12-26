Timothée Chalamet's Most Fashionable Outfits of 2019

Whether the actor's in a casual hoodie or a printed suit, every outfit he wears just makes him look effortlessly cool. And after style stalking him all year long, we finally narrowed down his best looks of 2019. It was a very tough job but someone had to do it
By Hanna Flanagan
December 26, 2019 10:00 AM

1 of 13

The Bib That Broke the Internet 

The Call Me By Your Name star kicked off 2019 in custom Louis Vuitton by Virgil Abloh at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The Internet decided to call this high-fashion piece a sequined “harness,” but the designer later clarified that it was actually an “embroidered bib.” Well played, Chalamet. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

The Multi-Colored Suit 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lest we forget this very important sneaker moment at the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards. The budding fashion icon teamed his crisp white kicks with an Alexander McQueen two-piece suit covered in multicolored paint strokes. (Which reminded us of that other Alexander McQueen floral-print suit he wore last year.) His commitment to the look, and the way he accessorized it with a delicate pendant necklace, meant it was an immediate addition to this list.

3 of 13

...and the Gray Silk Suit

Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage

The cotton and satin silk Haider Ackermann suit Chalamet wore to the Venice Film Festival in September was almost as smooth as his flawless complexion. And those black cowboy boots? They made the look that much cooler. The actor rolled his pleated pant legs and belted his blazer in an expert display of styling skills. Chalamet and the Colombian-French designer have developed a fashion-forward friendship that we can’t wait to see more of. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 13

That Teal and Tulle Moment

Collier Schorr

The Oscar-nominated actor graced the cover of Entertainment Weekly, alongside his Lady Bird and Little Women co-star Saoirse Ronan, wearing a gender-binding combination of silk and tulle. The mint blue blouse is Edeltrud Hofmann’s take on a classic tuxedo shirt and the billowy necktie is Marc Jacobs Spring 2019. 

Advertisement

5 of 13

Not-So-Mellow Yellow

Angela Weiss / AFP/ Getty

Here, the Internet’s boyfriend proves you can never go wrong with all black and a pop of color. He pulled this sleek Givenchy Spring/Summer 2020 suit straight from the runway for the New York City premiere of The King

6 of 13

A Red Carpet-Worthy Hoodie 

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Yet another one of Chalamet’s show-stopping Louis Vuitton red carpet looks, and further proof that the actor is loyal to his favorite designers, much like Hollywood style icons who came before him (i.e. Audrey Hepburn and Hubert de Givenchy, Madonna and John Galliano, Sofia Coppola and Marc Jacobs, etc.) Chalamet paired his Virgil Abloh-designed hoodie with classic black slacks and lace-up boots. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 13

Comfy, Casual, Cool 

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Because even a coffee run can become a major fashion moment when you’re Timothée Chalamet. The Beautiful Boy star rocked Gucci Ultrapace sneakers, a basic black crewneck sweatshirt and his signature thin gold chain necklace, with embroidered checker-print joggers by a Chalamet favorite, Thom Browne.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 13

A Lesson in Styling 

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty

For his first Busan International Film Festival look, Chalamet chose a Haider Ackermann Spring/Summer 2020 shirt (only half tucked in to his coral-colored belt because why not?) and pant combo. 

Advertisement

9 of 13

A Splatter Paint Moment 

It’s an ambitious take on the overalls trend but we’re here for it. Attending the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea, the actor wore utility-inspired overalls covered in splatter paint and a matching collared button-down, teamed with chunky white boots. According to Vogue, the entire look was designed by American artist Sterling Ruby as part of his clothing line, S.R. STUDIO. LA. CA. So, of course, Chalamet was one of the first to rock this innovative collection.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 13

Power Pants

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty

I mean, do we really have to say anything about this next Busan International Film Festival look? Chalamet’s striped Thom Browne trousers with white fringe embellishments speak for themselves. We especially love the layered Swarovski pearl pendants. And, if you’re taking notes, you’ve probably noticed by now that the actor is a huge fan of rolled hems — he did it again here with a white crewneck tee.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 13

A Suit Sans Blazer 

The third and final swoon-worthy Haider Ackermann ensemble on the list is straight-from-the-runway. Chalamet wore this luxe monochromatic outfit to the Australian premiere of The King. He paired the silky Spring 2020 electric blue button-down shirt and pants with chunky black boots, making it a strong contender for the best look on this entire list. Plus, it’s a vast improvement from the plain blue suit Chalamet wore to the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017. We support a fashionable glow-up! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 13

The Instagram OOTD

You’re probably thinking, “Wow, a crewneck sweatshirt? Really?” Yes, really. It’s proof that young Hollywood athleisure plus a gold chain necklace equals street style icon. Also noteworthy: Chalamet’s touseled hairdo, which adds effortlessly cool vibes to this ‘fit. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 13

Rangers Game Ready 

JD Images/Shutterstock

And here we have the perfect off-duty outfit, which we’ll be copying all winter long. From the well-loved baseball cap, to the vintage-inspired denim jacket, to the stacked bracelets, this is street style success. Bonus points for the enduringly quirky Manhattan Theater Club buttons pinned to the actor’s coat pocket.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.