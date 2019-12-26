Timothée Chalamet's Most Fashionable Outfits of 2019

The Bib That Broke the Internet
The Call Me By Your Name star kicked off 2019 in custom Louis Vuitton by Virgil Abloh at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The Internet decided to call this high-fashion piece a sequined “harness,” but the designer later clarified that it was actually an “embroidered bib.” Well played, Chalamet.
The Multi-Colored Suit
Lest we forget this very important sneaker moment at the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards. The budding fashion icon teamed his crisp white kicks with an Alexander McQueen two-piece suit covered in multicolored paint strokes. (Which reminded us of that other Alexander McQueen floral-print suit he wore last year.) His commitment to the look, and the way he accessorized it with a delicate pendant necklace, meant it was an immediate addition to this list.
...and the Gray Silk Suit
The cotton and satin silk Haider Ackermann suit Chalamet wore to the Venice Film Festival in September was almost as smooth as his flawless complexion. And those black cowboy boots? They made the look that much cooler. The actor rolled his pleated pant legs and belted his blazer in an expert display of styling skills. Chalamet and the Colombian-French designer have developed a fashion-forward friendship that we can’t wait to see more of.
That Teal and Tulle Moment
The Oscar-nominated actor graced the cover of Entertainment Weekly, alongside his Lady Bird and Little Women co-star Saoirse Ronan, wearing a gender-binding combination of silk and tulle. The mint blue blouse is Edeltrud Hofmann’s take on a classic tuxedo shirt and the billowy necktie is Marc Jacobs Spring 2019.
Not-So-Mellow Yellow
Here, the Internet’s boyfriend proves you can never go wrong with all black and a pop of color. He pulled this sleek Givenchy Spring/Summer 2020 suit straight from the runway for the New York City premiere of The King.
A Red Carpet-Worthy Hoodie
Yet another one of Chalamet’s show-stopping Louis Vuitton red carpet looks, and further proof that the actor is loyal to his favorite designers, much like Hollywood style icons who came before him (i.e. Audrey Hepburn and Hubert de Givenchy, Madonna and John Galliano, Sofia Coppola and Marc Jacobs, etc.) Chalamet paired his Virgil Abloh-designed hoodie with classic black slacks and lace-up boots.
Comfy, Casual, Cool
Because even a coffee run can become a major fashion moment when you’re Timothée Chalamet. The Beautiful Boy star rocked Gucci Ultrapace sneakers, a basic black crewneck sweatshirt and his signature thin gold chain necklace, with embroidered checker-print joggers by a Chalamet favorite, Thom Browne.
A Lesson in Styling
For his first Busan International Film Festival look, Chalamet chose a Haider Ackermann Spring/Summer 2020 shirt (only half tucked in to his coral-colored belt because why not?) and pant combo.
A Splatter Paint Moment
It’s an ambitious take on the overalls trend but we’re here for it. Attending the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea, the actor wore utility-inspired overalls covered in splatter paint and a matching collared button-down, teamed with chunky white boots. According to Vogue, the entire look was designed by American artist Sterling Ruby as part of his clothing line, S.R. STUDIO. LA. CA. So, of course, Chalamet was one of the first to rock this innovative collection.
Power Pants
I mean, do we really have to say anything about this next Busan International Film Festival look? Chalamet’s striped Thom Browne trousers with white fringe embellishments speak for themselves. We especially love the layered Swarovski pearl pendants. And, if you’re taking notes, you’ve probably noticed by now that the actor is a huge fan of rolled hems — he did it again here with a white crewneck tee.
A Suit Sans Blazer
The third and final swoon-worthy Haider Ackermann ensemble on the list is straight-from-the-runway. Chalamet wore this luxe monochromatic outfit to the Australian premiere of The King. He paired the silky Spring 2020 electric blue button-down shirt and pants with chunky black boots, making it a strong contender for the best look on this entire list. Plus, it’s a vast improvement from the plain blue suit Chalamet wore to the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017. We support a fashionable glow-up!
The Instagram OOTD
You’re probably thinking, “Wow, a crewneck sweatshirt? Really?” Yes, really. It’s proof that young Hollywood athleisure plus a gold chain necklace equals street style icon. Also noteworthy: Chalamet’s touseled hairdo, which adds effortlessly cool vibes to this ‘fit.
Rangers Game Ready
And here we have the perfect off-duty outfit, which we’ll be copying all winter long. From the well-loved baseball cap, to the vintage-inspired denim jacket, to the stacked bracelets, this is street style success. Bonus points for the enduringly quirky Manhattan Theater Club buttons pinned to the actor’s coat pocket.