Timothée Chalamet's Most Fashionable Outfits of 2019

Lest we forget this very important sneaker moment at the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards. The budding fashion icon teamed his crisp white kicks with an Alexander McQueen two-piece suit covered in multicolored paint strokes. (Which reminded us of that other Alexander McQueen floral-print suit he wore last year.) His commitment to the look, and the way he accessorized it with a delicate pendant necklace, meant it was an immediate addition to this list.