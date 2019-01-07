One year after its launch, the Time’s Up movement is back at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

And to show their continued support for the sexual harassment prevention initiative, several stars donned ribbons and bracelets inscribed with “Time’s Up x2” on the red carpet.

PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive Idris Elba was spotted wearing one of the bracelets, along with Julianne Moore and Golden Globes cohost Andy Samberg.

A group of Hollywood A-listers, including Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman and Tracee Ellis Ross, launched the Time’s Up movement on the first day of 2018 after a string of accusations of sexual assault against several influential men — most notably Harvey Weinstein — in the film industry.

As part of the movement, the group created the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund to provide monetary support to people of any industry who are waging a lawsuit after experiencing sexual harassment in the workplace. According to Time’s Up, they’ve helped over 3,400 women and men since their launch, two-thirds of which are low-income workers.

“We have been siloed off from each other,” Witherspoon told the New York Times after the group’s launch. “We’re finally hearing each other, and seeing each other, and now locking arms in solidarity with each other, and in solidarity for every woman who doesn’t feel seen, to be finally heard.”

At the 2018 Golden Globes five days after the group launched, nearly all of the attendees wore black, along with bracelets and pins emblazoned with “Time’s Up” to make a statement against the epidemic of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and beyond.

While the stars returned to their usual colorful gowns for the 2019 show, the Time’s Up support appears to be going strong.